Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: LA 1 Project advances with Levee Crossing Site Work in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is making steady progress in building a T-Wall in the South Lafourche Levee System in Golden Meadow where the Elevated LA 1 Highway will cross over the levee. The work on the levee will be done before the 2023 Hurricane Season begins on June 1st, providing a...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
brproud.com
Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed. Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion
Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana losing residents
LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
houmatimes.com
5th Annual Elementary Beta State Convention winners!
The 5th Annual Elementary Beta Convention for Louisiana was held February 6-7, 2023 in Lafayette. Local schools competed for state honors. Congratulations to all schools who participated!. NATIONAL ELIGIBLE COMPETITIONS. COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY ELEMENTARY. 2nd Place: Colin Walker (Houma Christian School ) CREATIVE WRITING ELEMENTARY. 1st Place: Scarleztt Godkin (Montegut Middle...
In Houma & Thibodaux, WGNO delivers Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids delivered to schools in Houma
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
houmatimes.com
Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council
Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.
an17.com
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
kpel965.com
Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today
A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
Study: Louisiana buyers pay more in sales tax than any other state
According to a study released Tuesday, Louisiana has the highest average sales tax of any state in the union.
houmatimes.com
LDWF Makes Delinquent Oyster Lease List Available Online
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is required to make public notice regarding the nonpayment of fees related to oyster leases on both its website and in the official journal of the parish in which the lease is located. As per Louisiana Revised Statute 56:429, any lessee who pays...
houmatimes.com
LDOE seeking nominations for 2023 Outstanding School Support Employees Award
The Louisiana Department of Education is seeking nominations for the 2023 Outstanding School Support Employees Award. “Support employees are the backbone of our schools. Louisiana is proud to celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional school support staff through the Outstanding School Support Employee Award program,” reads a statement from LDOE.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish selects new garbage hauler. Here's how much more it will cost residents.
With one of its largest contracts on the line, the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to take over twice-a-week curbside garbage collection for 113,000 customers beginning in 2024, opening the way for the well-known company to enter into a five-year agreement that could be worth upwards of $37 million annually.
KNOE TV8
United Way of Northeast Louisiana reopens annual agency program application process
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana agencies who wish to partner with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana have the chance to apply to do so during the non-profit’s annual agency program application process beginning Monday, Feb. 6. United Way says its established aspirations around education, financial stability, and...
Comments / 0