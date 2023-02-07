ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

brproud.com

Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed. Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion

Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana losing residents

LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

5th Annual Elementary Beta State Convention winners!

The 5th Annual Elementary Beta Convention for Louisiana was held February 6-7, 2023 in Lafayette. Local schools competed for state honors. Congratulations to all schools who participated!. NATIONAL ELIGIBLE COMPETITIONS. COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY ELEMENTARY. 2nd Place: Colin Walker (Houma Christian School ) CREATIVE WRITING ELEMENTARY. 1st Place: Scarleztt Godkin (Montegut Middle...
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council

Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.
GRAY, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break

AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
AMITE CITY, LA
kpel965.com

Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today

A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LDWF Makes Delinquent Oyster Lease List Available Online

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is required to make public notice regarding the nonpayment of fees related to oyster leases on both its website and in the official journal of the parish in which the lease is located. As per Louisiana Revised Statute 56:429, any lessee who pays...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LDOE seeking nominations for 2023 Outstanding School Support Employees Award

The Louisiana Department of Education is seeking nominations for the 2023 Outstanding School Support Employees Award. “Support employees are the backbone of our schools. Louisiana is proud to celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional school support staff through the Outstanding School Support Employee Award program,” reads a statement from LDOE.
LOUISIANA STATE

