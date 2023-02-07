Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne Police Chief Davis Terminated!
(La VERGNE) Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has been terminated from the La Vergne Police Department, effective Monday, February 6, 2023. Prior to his termination, Davis was put on paid administrative leave Monday morning (2/6/2023) after the City was notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint.
Judge slams Metro Police and DA over wrongful incarceration of innocent man
In rare rebuke from bench, Mark Fishburn calls law enforcement actions in Paul Shane Garrett case “malfeasance,” which led to $1.2 million settlement with Metro.
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
WSMV
Metro Police starts license plate reader program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects
La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
whopam.com
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
clarksvilletoday.com
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument
28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
TDOC officer in hometown brings sense of belonging to offenders
Approximately 62,000 Tennesseans are under some form of community supervision with the Tennessee Department of Correction.
clarksvilletoday.com
Thomas West jailed after impersonating a police officer, pulling over vehicles
36-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber & Racer Thomas West recently went to social media to claim he was arrested for “doing burnouts on private property” and encouraged folks to protest against Cody Evans, the Deputy who arrested him. As Maury would say, the results are in, and that was a lie. Multiple citizens called 911 on February 4th to report a white vehicle with police lights on top was speeding up behind vehicles on Wilma Rudolph and using his light bar and siren in attempts to pull them over. The following day, deputies identified and located the vehicle, which belonged to West. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal impersonation and illegal use of blue flashing lights. West admitted to doing burn-outs the night before but was not charged in any way for them, despite his claims otherwise.
Man injured in shooting near Antioch bar
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a bar in Antioch early Friday morning.
Zachary Perales Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
From Dickson County Sheriff’s Office February 8, 2023. The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Zachary Perales who is wanted for Felony Evading, Reckless Driving, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Contact Deputy Lewis at (615)740-4899 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject.
Police investigating hit-and-run with dump truck, nine-month-old was in car
Being a victim in a hit-and-run can be frustrating enough, but Gallatin police are investigating a rare case involving something much bigger than just a car.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
WSMV
Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
Comments / 0