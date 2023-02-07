ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne Police Chief Davis Terminated!

(La VERGNE) Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has been terminated from the La Vergne Police Department, effective Monday, February 6, 2023. Prior to his termination, Davis was put on paid administrative leave Monday morning (2/6/2023) after the City was notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police starts license plate reader program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects

La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
LA VERGNE, TN
whopam.com

Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation

Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument

28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Thomas West jailed after impersonating a police officer, pulling over vehicles

36-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber & Racer Thomas West recently went to social media to claim he was arrested for “doing burnouts on private property” and encouraged folks to protest against Cody Evans, the Deputy who arrested him. As Maury would say, the results are in, and that was a lie. Multiple citizens called 911 on February 4th to report a white vehicle with police lights on top was speeding up behind vehicles on Wilma Rudolph and using his light bar and siren in attempts to pull them over. The following day, deputies identified and located the vehicle, which belonged to West. He was taken into custody and charged with criminal impersonation and illegal use of blue flashing lights. West admitted to doing burn-outs the night before but was not charged in any way for them, despite his claims otherwise.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
