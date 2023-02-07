Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Related
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
thebobcatprowl.com
Hundreds Take Action Following Mark Twain House Vandalization
Recently, unidentified vandals significantly damaged the Mark Twain House in Hartford on three separate occurrences, using rocks and bricks. The incidents resulted in the shattering of various windows, and caused a historical marble statue known as the Venus de Medici to become chipped. According to CT Insider, the building faced...
goodmorningwilton.com
With ‘More George’ to Honor their Late Son, the DiRocco Family Brings Free Cardiac Screening Event to Wilton
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a sudden cardiac arrest during a game on live TV, it was an eye-opening reminder to the world about heart health. It was also something that struck especially close to home in Wilton for Artie and Deb DiRocco, whose son George died in September 2020 at the age of 16 after experiencing SCA due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix
Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
Yale Daily News
Fighting over fridges and the future of Sandra’s Next Generation
Sandra’s Next Generation, which was recently named the 56th best restaurant in the United States by Yelp, is facing a freeze on its refrigeration system after concerns about its legality and effect on the surrounding environment. Five refrigerated storage containers used by the renowned soul food restaurant Sandra’s Next...
Connecticut man arrested in connection to thefts of student artwork, equipment at SUNY Purchase
Police hope to be able to reunite students with artwork that has been recovered as a result of the arrest.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
goodmorningwilton.com
“Wilton Needs LGBTQIA+ Proclamation” — Clergy Members tell BOS Civility Pledge is “Not Enough”
Five clergy members representing four religious organizations in Wilton are urging the Board of Selectmen to reconsider its choice not to issue a separate proclamation in support of Wilton’s LGBTQIA community. The five who have written an open letter to the BOS members include Cantor Harriet Dunkerley, the spiritual...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
iheart.com
Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family
Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
News 12
Iconic wedding venue The Manor is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
The Manor, one of New Jersey’s oldest wedding and event venue is set to close July 5. Owners of the West Orange business say the decision was prompted by a series of issues including inflation, the pandemic and a decrease in weddings. “Once we realized this decision had to...
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
wiltonbulletin.com
In Bridgeport, waiting years for public records while officials break transparency laws
The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls are still waiting on officials in Bridgeport to turn over public records surrounding the mysterious deaths of each young woman 14 months ago. Bobby Simmons, a former city school board member and CPA, waited for over a year to get records...
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz puts spotlight on heart health
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined staff from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday to urge others to talk about the dangers of heart disease. “We want people to know that you are at higher risk of heart disease if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, have a poor diet, you’re a […]
DoingItLocal
Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter
Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Comments / 0