thebobcatprowl.com

Hundreds Take Action Following Mark Twain House Vandalization

Recently, unidentified vandals significantly damaged the Mark Twain House in Hartford on three separate occurrences, using rocks and bricks. The incidents resulted in the shattering of various windows, and caused a historical marble statue known as the Venus de Medici to become chipped. According to CT Insider, the building faced...
HARTFORD, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

With ‘More George’ to Honor their Late Son, the DiRocco Family Brings Free Cardiac Screening Event to Wilton

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a sudden cardiac arrest during a game on live TV, it was an eye-opening reminder to the world about heart health. It was also something that struck especially close to home in Wilton for Artie and Deb DiRocco, whose son George died in September 2020 at the age of 16 after experiencing SCA due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
WILTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix

Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
STAMFORD, CT
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community

The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
STAMFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Fighting over fridges and the future of Sandra’s Next Generation

Sandra’s Next Generation, which was recently named the 56th best restaurant in the United States by Yelp, is facing a freeze on its refrigeration system after concerns about its legality and effect on the surrounding environment. Five refrigerated storage containers used by the renowned soul food restaurant Sandra’s Next...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
iheart.com

Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family

Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz puts spotlight on heart health

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined staff from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday to urge others to talk about the dangers of heart disease. “We want people to know that you are at higher risk of heart disease if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, have a poor diet, you’re a […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter

Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

