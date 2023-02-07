After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.

2 DAYS AGO