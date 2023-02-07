Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer needs ‘something very unique’ to accept BBC Wimbledon position, says former pro
Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja believes Roger Federer needs to be offered ‘something special’ and ‘unique’ by the BBC in order to accept a role in their Wimbledon coverage. Before bidding an emotional farewell to professional tennis at the Laver Cup in September, Federer promised...
tennisuptodate.com
"Me neither" - Stan Wawrinka humorously agrees with fan who questioned how the Swiss star won three Grand Slam titles
Trying to regain his top level for some time now, tennis star Stan Wawrinka recently showed that he has a great sense of humor as well. The Swiss player quipped that he had no idea how he managed to win three Grand Slam titles. The 37-year-old is one of the...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"
Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Rankings: Frances Tiafoe reaches new career high, Lehecka, Shelton break into Top 50
There's been a bit of a shake-up in this week's ATP rankings as 11 players have attained new career milestones. Frances Tiafoe has moved up a spot to No. 14, securing a new career peak. He is participating in this week's Dallas Open, and a title would push him even higher up in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu rise massively in latest WTA Finals Race Update
After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com
Rune set to continue working with Patrick Mouratoglou with Simona Halep situation still unresolved
Holger Rune started working with Patrick Mouratoglou once Simona Halep got suspended from tennis and he'll continue to do so for the time being. Mouratoglou was the coach for Simona Halep for the majority of 2022 but since her suspension, the Frenchman started working with Rune. He knew him for years as Rune came through his tennis academy and when approached with the possibility, Mouratoglou happily accepted. It was very fruitful in a short time as he was able to heald him to a maiden ATP 1000 trophy in Paris. Rune defeated Djokovic in the final.
Yardbarker
Nadal on verge of breaking even more records of his good friend and rival Federer
Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is on the brink of breaking two records held by his good friend and rival, Roger Federer. The records in question are the longest time between the first and last ATP title and the number of consecutive seasons reaching at least one ATP final. Federer currently holds the record for the longest time between the first and last ATP title, with a span of 18 years, 8 months, and 23 days between his first win in Milan in 2001 and his last in Basel in 2019.
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu Stumbles in Abu Dhabi but Her Brilliance Endures
The Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open is well underway, and the tournament has been full of exciting games so far. Just recently, Belinda Bencic secured her spot in the quarterfinals by beating Marta Kostyuk in a close match that ended 6-4 7-5 in Bencic’s favor. At the...
tennisuptodate.com
"You are one tough cookie" - Tennis world including Gauff, Azarenka shower Jessica Pegula with support following reveal of mom's cardiac arrest
Jessica Pegula has received warm messages and words of support from her peers after revealing details about her mother Kim Pegula’s health for the first time since incident in 2022. Kim Pegula, who is the president and owner of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and the NHL team Buffalo...
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva
Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
atptour.com
Praised By Djokovic, Halys Says 'I Feel I Can Beat The Top Guys'
It has been a standout year for Quentin Halys. In the past 12 months, the Frenchman has won three ATP Challenger Tour titles and climbed from outside the Top 150 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings to a career-high No. 61. Now Halys is making his mark on the ATP Tour....
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th Career League Goal And First From Open Play For Al Nassr
Ronaldo found the net for the Saudi Pro League title favorites 21 minutes into their away game at Al-Wehda.
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nothing exciting about Tommy" - Rennae Stubbs on why Tommy Paul tends to remain underappreciated
Karolina Pliskova's former coach Rennae Stubbs and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson discussed Tommy Paul's apparent lack of popularity on their podcast, 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'. Paul became the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old ousted compatriot Ben...
tennisuptodate.com
Brad Gilbert believes in continued dominance for Djokovic throughout 2023 season: “I'd say 2.5 Slams for Novak Djokovic”
Tennis coach Brad Gilbert believes that Novak Djokovic's dominance will continue throughout the 2023 season as he expects him to win at least one more major. Novak Djokovic cruised at the Australian Open largely unbothered except for a leg injury that would have kept the majority of players out of the event. Djokovic has been amazing tennis-wise despite being limited which makes famous coach Brad Gilbert think, he's going to continue to dominate throughout the year.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: 18-year old Fils through to the quarter-finals, defeating Bautista-Agut
French wildcard Arthur Fils advanced to the first ATP Tour quarter finals of his career at the Montpellier Open by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. ✅ Gasquet. ✅ RBA@ArthurFils1 defeats Bautista Agut 6-3 6-4 to...
tennisuptodate.com
Elena Rybakina downs Karolina Pliskova in Abu Dhabi
Losing in the Australian Open final doesnt' seem to bother Rybakina as much as she's cruising comfortably in Abu Dhabi 6-4 6-2 past Pliskova. It was a very interesting matchup on paper, but less so on the court as the big-serving Rybakina largely cruised in the affair. Two players who play very similar tennis - attacking and snappy and it worked out better for Rybakina. What was interesting in the opening set was that Pliskova served better than Rybakina and considering how much both players rely on it.
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Agassi raises concerns on end to top ten run for Nadal: “The amazing streak is going to come to an end”
Rafael Nadal has spent 18 years in the top 10 but former coach of Agassi Brad Gilbert fears that the amazing streak will come to an end. It would be quite something for Nadal to spend the overwhelming majority of his career in the top 10 and then retire while still ranked in it. The former coach of Andre Agassi doesn't think it will happen as he sees the streaking ending before it happens. Nadal entered the top ten in April of 2005 and it's going to be 18 years this April.
tennisuptodate.com
Demise of Badosa, Muguruza, Raducanu and Kontaveit shown in ranking comparison
A ranking comparison between now and August showed the demise of several prominent players that are positioned far worse on the rankings than a few months ago. Tennis is a quick sport due to every week holding a new event. Every week a new player is given a chance to break out and things change rather quickly. A ranking comparison for several players shows just how quickly things in tennis can turn around. Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza, Emma Raducanu and Anett Kontaveit are all ranked far worse than they were several months ago.
Comments / 0