Maine State

boothbayregister.com

Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure

After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Q106.5

Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
townline.org

Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine

Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Feb. 9 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state

The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently

We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta

AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

3/3: Literary Lunch with Brandon Ying Kit Boey

Join us in the Great Room for a fun & informal lunch gathering with Maine Author Brandon Ying Kit Boey. Seating registration is free (bring your own lunch) or choose a specialty lunch catered by Eventide for $12. Register by Wednesday, March 1 in-person or by calling the library at 207-633-3112. Sign up early as space is limited.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the...
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies

$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
MAINE STATE
PLANetizen

Maine Housing Market Tightens as New, Younger Residents Move In

Small communities in America’s easternmost state are feeling the impact of pandemic-era demographic shifts as an influx of younger residents brings a mixture of benefits and challenges. As Jenna Russell explains in a piece for The New York Times, “Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen an uptick in new residents arriving from other states, more than 50,000 across the three states since April 2020, even as other Northeastern states — and especially large metro areas — have experienced a surge in out-migration.”
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Girl Scout Cookie season takes off with business boost thanks to investment from First National Bank

America’s favorite cookie sale began earlier this month, ushering in a new wave of Maine’s youngest entrepreneurs: Girl Scouts. Thanks to a $5,000 investment from First National Bank for the second year in a row, girls aged 5 to 17 from all around the state will have the opportunity to participate in the Cookie Entrepreneur Family Pin program free of charge. A part of the larger Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Entrepreneur Family Pin program helps girls develop entrepreneurial experience through the practice of five core skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
MAINE STATE

