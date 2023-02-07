Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure
After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
townline.org
Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine
Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
boothbayregister.com
Feb. 9 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine Elementary School Dealing With Bed Bug Infestation
Only a few years ago, bed bugs seemed like the kind of problem that you only encountered in the slums of major metropolitan cities. New York and Los Angeles, for example. These days, however, they seem to be everywhere, including our rural Maine towns!. Now, even one of our small...
penbaypilot.com
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
foxbangor.com
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
boothbayregister.com
3/3: Literary Lunch with Brandon Ying Kit Boey
Join us in the Great Room for a fun & informal lunch gathering with Maine Author Brandon Ying Kit Boey. Seating registration is free (bring your own lunch) or choose a specialty lunch catered by Eventide for $12. Register by Wednesday, March 1 in-person or by calling the library at 207-633-3112. Sign up early as space is limited.
WMTW
Maine woman says heart disease nearly took her life twice, urges others to advocate for their health
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Many people dread their birthday as we get older, but a Maine woman turning 50 in March says she is excited. She was born with a heart condition that nearly took her life twice. Her message to others is to make a choice each day to make the most of your time here.
wabi.tv
Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
WPFO
Reward for missing Maine man who left psychiatric center last year is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June 2022, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s...
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market
The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies
$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
PLANetizen
Maine Housing Market Tightens as New, Younger Residents Move In
Small communities in America’s easternmost state are feeling the impact of pandemic-era demographic shifts as an influx of younger residents brings a mixture of benefits and challenges. As Jenna Russell explains in a piece for The New York Times, “Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen an uptick in new residents arriving from other states, more than 50,000 across the three states since April 2020, even as other Northeastern states — and especially large metro areas — have experienced a surge in out-migration.”
boothbayregister.com
Girl Scout Cookie season takes off with business boost thanks to investment from First National Bank
America’s favorite cookie sale began earlier this month, ushering in a new wave of Maine’s youngest entrepreneurs: Girl Scouts. Thanks to a $5,000 investment from First National Bank for the second year in a row, girls aged 5 to 17 from all around the state will have the opportunity to participate in the Cookie Entrepreneur Family Pin program free of charge. A part of the larger Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Entrepreneur Family Pin program helps girls develop entrepreneurial experience through the practice of five core skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
Energy Relief Check: Here’s how to track your $450 in Maine
The first wave of $450 energy relief check for Maine residents was released by the Mills administration on Monday. In a handful of simple steps, you can determine the status of your payment if you have not yet received your relief check. Where’s My Energy Relief Check?. You must...
