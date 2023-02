Funeral services for Ferrell “Gus” Wilson, 81, Clinton resident, will be held at 1 p.m. today in the Clinton Emergency Response Center. He was born June 10, 1941, in Clinton. He died Feb. 4, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Burial will follow at the Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

CLINTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO