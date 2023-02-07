Read full article on original website
899 people received care from fake nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, health authority says
Imposter Brigitte Cleroux was involved in the treatment of 899 patients during her year posing as a perioperative nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, newly filed court documents reveal. Before now, the public has remained in the dark about exactly how many people were affected by the 51-year-old's alleged fraud at...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
'Clearly, something is wrong': Correctional Service to review elder programs in prisons
An Indigenous human rights activist says he hopes an upcoming Correctional Service Canada (CSC) review of elder services at prisons will lead to meaningful change for the Indigenous inmates who make up 32 per cent of the prison population. "We all have a stake in how people are treated in...
Lawmakers hope to pass ‘human right to water’ act
The developer of the old Merrill High School has turned the building into an apartment complex to bring new housing to the area. Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license. TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Feb. 8. Updated:...
Work on Independence Bridge to continue throughout Feb.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Independence Bridge will continue to have closures during February as workers prepare for the start of demo work. The Bay City Bridge Partners are asking for the continued patience of residents as work on the Independence Bridge continues throughout the month. On Feb. 7, they...
What Whitmer's budget offers parents, health care workers, others across Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said lowering costs was one of her primary goals when she unveiled her budget recommendation Wednesday. If approved by state lawmakers — and that's a big if — her proposals would help a wide swath of Michigan's population from those headed off to college to those looking to enroll their child in preschool. Here's a look at some of the proposals Whitmer put forward and how they could impact you. ...
Saginaw YMCA receives grant for children’s out-of-school enrichment
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw YMCA was awarded a $375,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Education, through the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs, to provide out-of-school time learning to help Saginaw’s kids to recover academic and social skills post-pandemic. The Saginaw YMCA received a similar, smaller grant...
