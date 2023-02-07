ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Would Get Power In Reedy Creek Overhaul

By The News Service of Florida
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 2 days ago

By Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Monday proposed an overhaul of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that would give power to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who targeted the district last year after he clashed with the Walt Disney Co. over a controversial education law.‘

The 189-page bill (HB 9B) was released on the first day of a special legislative session called, in part, to deal with the Reedy Creek issue. The bill would undo a DeSantis-led move last year to dissolve the taxing district — but would revamp its governance, including its name.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, would give DeSantis authority to appoint a five-member Board of Supervisors that would direct the district. After a transition period of up to two years, the district’s name would change to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The state created the Reedy Creek district in 1967 and essentially gave Disney control over issues such as land use, fire protection and sewer services that are typically handled by local governments. The Board of Supervisors has been elected by landowners in the district.

But Disney angered DeSantis last year by publicly opposing a law that restricts instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. As a result, Republican lawmakers passed a measure to dissolve Reedy Creek and five other special districts across the state. The dissolutions, however, do not take effect until June 1, giving time for lawmakers to re-establish the districts and make changes.

DeSantis last week took aim at what he described as “special status” for Disney.

“We are not going to have a corporation controlling its own government. That’s going to revert to the state,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “The state is going to have a board to run it, so Disney will not have self-governing status anymore. We are going to make sure that there are no special legal privileges and that they are abiding by the same laws. That’ll be in the bill, and we’re making sure they are paying their fair share of taxes and paying the debt.”

Under the bill, DeSantis would appoint the five supervisors, who would be subject to Senate confirmation. Current supervisors would be jettisoned from the board.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, called the measure a “power grab” by DeSantis.

“Reedy Creek bill just dropped; it’s 189 pages long and I’m still reading it but it’s a clear power grab by the Governor,” Eskamani said in a Twitter post Monday afternoon. “He gets to appoint all FIVE board members.”

The revamped district would continue to have wide-ranging authority, including the ability to levy property taxes and fees, issue bonds and provide services such as water and sewer systems, roads and parking facilities.

The bill also gives a glimpse of why it would be difficult to move forward with dissolving the district. As an example, it addresses the handling of bonds issued by Reedy Creek and already-existing contracts.

The bill said it “is the intent of the Legislature to preserve the authority necessary to generate revenue and pay outstanding indebtedness.”

“No bond or other instrument of indebtedness previously issued by the district or any district project financed by bonds or other instruments of indebtedness shall be affected by this act,” the bill said. “The provisions of this act shall not affect existing contracts that the district entered into prior to the effective date of this act. The provisions of this act shall be liberally construed in favor of avoiding any events of default or breach under outstanding bonds or other instruments of indebtedness or the district’s existing and legally valid contracts.”

The bill is expected to be heard Wednesday by the House State Affairs Committee. If passed by the full House, it would go to the Senate.

— News Service staff writer Ryan Dailey contributed to this report.

Comments / 6

Related
Tallahassee Reports

Senators Back ‘Live Local’ Housing Plan

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo to make housing more affordable for workers started to move forward Wednesday despite some questions about issues such as preventing rent controls. The Senate Community Affairs Committee unanimously backed the wide-ranging bill (SB 102), which would provide incentives […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Frost Calls Florida's 'Constitutional Carry' Bill 'Disgraceful'

Florida Republicans have proposed a "Constitutional Carry" bill that would allow gun owners to permitless carry a firearm in the state. With Republicans supporting the bill, Democrats have chided the legislation. In an exclusive interview with The Floridian, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) called the bill "disgraceful." "It's disgraceful. It's horrible,"...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Announces 400,000 Florida Republican Voter Advantage Over Democrats

In just 4 years under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republicans made an incredible 700,000 voter registration swing, topping Florida Democrats by 400,000 registered voters. Gov. DeSantis just made the announcement on social media, reminding Floridians that as of the 2022 midterm election, Republicans were besting Democrats by 300,000. "In...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on a 2024 presidential run. Several Republicans familiar with the deliberations say that DeSantis is almost certain to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. His advisers have begun reaching out to and interviewing potential hires for a campaign and are gaming out the…
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Senate passes bill clarifying election crimes prosecution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s statewide prosecutor would have jurisdiction to prosecute more crimes related to elections and voting, under a bill passed by the Florida Senate Wednesday. The senate passed the bill 27-12 along government lines. “If we don’t protect our votes, we will lose our republic, we...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split

After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

A gun bill approved amid crossfire

A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
746
Followers
387
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy