Here are the Jacksonville area high school top performers for Feb. 6-11

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
 2 days ago

Here are the area’s top high school performers from Feb. 6-11. Top performers are based off the results sent in by coaches.

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Luke Green, Croatan: The junior had 14 points and eight rebounds in a 63-53 loss to Swansboro.

Jaden Hilliard, Croatan: The sophomore had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Messiah James, Dixon: The senior scored 16 points in a 66-48 loss to White Oak.

Amaree Barber, Jacksonville: The junior scored 12 points in a 63-36 win over South Central.

Christian Constant, Jacksonville: The senior scored 15 points.

Lenny Halfter-Hunter, Richlands: The sophomore scored 11 points in a 67-62 win over West Carteret.

Dashaun Hooker, Richlands: The senior scored 32 points.

Zarion Walters, Richlands: The senior scored 11 points.

Kahmari Brown, White Oak: The junior had 11 points and seven rebounds in a 66-48 victory over Dixon.

Zack Noel, White Oak: The junior had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Leilani Williams, Dixon: The sophomore scored 12 points in a 29-27 win over White Oak.

Azumi Oka, Jacksonville: The junior scored 13 points. in a 77-54 loss to South Central.

Derrick Benbow, Living Water Christian: The junior had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 72-35 win over Wilmington Christian.

Bo Koebbe, Living Water Christian: The junior had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Christopher Marshburn, Living Water Christian: The senior had 20 points and two assists.

Durice Adamson, Northside: The junior had 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 66-39 win over Havelock.

Jayden Butler, Northside: The senior had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Xavier Ritter, Northside: The sophomore scored 13 points.

Michael Tate, Northside: The senior had 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Oriyanna Galloway, Southwest: The sophomore had 14 points, seven steals and three rebounds in a 67-21 victory over James Kenan.

Yamorie Hardison, Southwest: The junior had 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Armani Reid, Southwest: The senior had 17 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Ashlynn Cook, Swansboro: The junior had eight points, four rebounds and four steals in a 30-22 win over Croatan.

Erica Johnson, Swansboro: The senior had six points, five rebounds and two assists.

McKay Morris, Swansboro: The senior had 13 points and four rebounds.

Danniyah Tanner, White Oak: The sophomore scored 17 points in a 29-27 loss to Dixon.

Monday

Boys basketball

Messiah James, Dixon: The senior scored nine points in a 53-32 loss to White Oak.

Talan Evans, Liberty Christian Academy: The junior had 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 53-41 victory over Bethel Christian.

Zayne Robinson, Liberty Christian Academy: The senior had 14 points and six rebounds.

Tayvion Tangiora, Liberty Christian Academy: The sophomore had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Jamison Availa, White Oak: The sophomore had 10 points and three assists in a 52-32 victory over Dixon.

Zack Noel, White Oak: The junior had 13 points and six rebounds.

Ant Ogumoro, White Oak: The sophomore had nine points and five rebounds.

Girls basketball

Sarah Minner, Liberty Christian Academy: The junior had 14 points and two steals in a 34-23 win over Bethel Christian.

Brynlee Nodurft, Liberty Christian Academy: The junior had eight points, 19 rebounds and five steals.

Hayden Newkirk, Liberty Christian: The junior had eight points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

Ahonor Hicks, White Oak: The senior scored nine points in a 43-28 win over Dixon.

Zamarah Rawls, White Oak: The sophomore scored eight points.

Danniyah Tanner, White Oak: The sophomore scored 13 points.

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at cmiller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Here are the Jacksonville area high school top performers for Feb. 6-11

