California State

Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
via.news

GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Exelon And KB Financial Group

(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
via.news

Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Coca-Cola And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Coca-Cola (KO), Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI), VALE (VALE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Trading Strategies for Disney Stock Before And After Q1 Earnings

Analysts estimate Disney will print earnings per share of 78 cents on revenues of $23.37 billion. The stock is trading in a bull flag pattern heading into the event. Walt Disney Company DIS was trading flat Wednesday heading into its first-quarter financial report after the market closes. When the Mouse...
via.news

Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, ING Group Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and ING Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.25% up. ING Group’s last close was $13.66, 14.46% under its 52-week high of $15.97. The last session, NYSE finished with ING Group (ING) rising 2.02% to $13.66. NYSE fell...

