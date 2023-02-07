Read full article on original website
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Flying Magazine
FAA Investigates Close-Call Situation at Austin Airport
The FAA and NTSB are looking into the incident as a possible runway incursion. [Credit: Shutterstock]. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are looking into an incident at a Texas airport that potentially put two airliners on the approach end of one runway at the same time. The event took place on Saturday, February 4, at approximately 6:40 a.m. in relative darkness, as sunrise was not until 7:20 a.m.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
‘Ridiculous’ airline fees for checked bags and seating assignments could become a thing of the past with this new bill
If the bills are passed it could result in axes to services and increased prices, an industry body has warned. Sneaky fees that bump up airlines’ revenues could be grounded if new legislation proposed by two Senate Democrats is approved. The Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Delta is responding to an overcrowding problem in its Sky Club lounges by ‘booting employees’
Delta Air Line staff have been told they can't use the company's luxury Sky Club lounges unless they fork out for a ticket - even if they're for company business.
Always Print Your Boarding Pass, Southwest Extends Family Boarding & How to Sleep While Traveling
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, January 27, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Watch the Moment Passenger Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport
Passenger planes carrying over 300 people in total narrowly avoided a collision just days ago, at one of the busiest airports in the world.
a-z-animals.com
These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers
Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country. The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
Huge antitank gun found by TSA in Texas airport passenger's luggage
The high caliber firearm caused considerable consternation for airport security agents in San Antonio.
I spent just $180 for a coach ticket on a 7-hour red-eye flight to Europe. I'd book the same budget airline again, but I wouldn't go overnight.
Despite not getting much sleep, Insider's reporter found her Norse Atlantic Airways flight to be comfortable and clean. And landing early was a bonus.
Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss
A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
TSA Chief Shares Which Airports Are Seeing the Biggest Increase in Crowds
"We know which airports will be the busiest, and we're doing work to expand infrastructure together with the airports."
One-way tickets for as little as $59 during Southwest Airlines sale
Southwest Airlines announces $59 fare sale just in time for Valentine's Day.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
