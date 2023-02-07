ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Reports: Clips get Eric Gordon, ship John Wall in 3-team swap

The Los Angeles Clippers shipped out John Wall and Luke Kennard in exchange for fellow guard Eric Gordon as part of a three-team trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Wall goes to the Rockets while Kennard goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, per the reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Raptors reacquire C Jakob Poeltl from Spurs

The Toronto Raptors reacquired center Jakob Poeltl in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. For Poeltl, who was among the players Toronto dealt to San Antonio to pick up Kawhi Leonard in July 2018, the Spurs received center Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Albany Herald

Magic send C Mo Bamba to Lakers for G Patrick Beverley, pick

Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Reports: Nuggets acquire C Thomas Bryant, trade G Bones Hyland

The Denver Nuggets acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers and traded guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers on Thursday. The Nuggets are sending shooting guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers, and they'll receive 2024 and 2025 second-round picks from the Clippers.
DENVER, CO
SkySports

Live prime time NBA on Sky Sports: Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics

This Sunday's prime time game sees the Memphis Grizzlies try their hand at the injury-laden Boston Celtics, live on Sky Sports Arena from a UK-friendly tip-off time of 7pm. The Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies lock horns in a cross-conference clash as part of Sky Sports' live, prime time fixture in the 7pm Sunday evening slot.
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Charlie Strong leaves Miami after getting snubbed for DC

Former three-time head coach Charlie Strong is leaving Miami after just one season after being passed over for defensive coordinator. Strong, 62, who was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Hurricanes in 2022, told ESPN on Thursday he would not return in 2023.

