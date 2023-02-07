Read full article on original website
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
Mavs LIVE in LA: Kyrie Irving Closes Door on Clippers in Dallas Win - Full Highlights
"It's been nothing but a warm embrace and nothing but genuine love,'' Kyrie Irving tells us as he makes his post-trade Dallas Mavericks debut at the Clippers ... and DallasBasketball.com is there with live in-game updates ...
Albany Herald
Reports: Clips get Eric Gordon, ship John Wall in 3-team swap
The Los Angeles Clippers shipped out John Wall and Luke Kennard in exchange for fellow guard Eric Gordon as part of a three-team trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Wall goes to the Rockets while Kennard goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, per the reports.
Albany Herald
Raptors reacquire C Jakob Poeltl from Spurs
The Toronto Raptors reacquired center Jakob Poeltl in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. For Poeltl, who was among the players Toronto dealt to San Antonio to pick up Kawhi Leonard in July 2018, the Spurs received center Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
Albany Herald
Magic send C Mo Bamba to Lakers for G Patrick Beverley, pick
Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.
Albany Herald
Reports: Nuggets acquire C Thomas Bryant, trade G Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers and traded guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers on Thursday. The Nuggets are sending shooting guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers, and they'll receive 2024 and 2025 second-round picks from the Clippers.
Albany Herald
Report: Celtics acquire C Mike Muscala from Thunder
Boston acquired big man Mike Muscala from Oklahoma City on Thursday, The Athletic reported. The Thunder received forward Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks in exchange, per the report.
SkySports
Live prime time NBA on Sky Sports: Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics
This Sunday's prime time game sees the Memphis Grizzlies try their hand at the injury-laden Boston Celtics, live on Sky Sports Arena from a UK-friendly tip-off time of 7pm. The Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies lock horns in a cross-conference clash as part of Sky Sports' live, prime time fixture in the 7pm Sunday evening slot.
Albany Herald
Charlie Strong leaves Miami after getting snubbed for DC
Former three-time head coach Charlie Strong is leaving Miami after just one season after being passed over for defensive coordinator. Strong, 62, who was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Hurricanes in 2022, told ESPN on Thursday he would not return in 2023.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will
