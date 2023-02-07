ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Feb 6, 2023 drawing.

By Bryce Houston, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Another day, another chance to win the jackpot!

The numbers have been drawn for the Monday, Feb. 6 lottery jackpot worth an estimated at more than $750 million with a cash option of $407 million.

Powerball winning numbers

Monday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

  • Powerball only — $4
  • Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
  • Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
  • Match 3 white numbers only — $7
  • Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
  • Match 4 white numbers only — $100
  • Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
  • Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

  • $632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.
  • $473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.
  • $366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.
  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.
  • $2.04 billion — Nov. 7; California.
  • $93 million — Nov. 19; Kansas.'

How to play Powerball

A quick guide on how to play powerball:

Bryce Houston is a content specialist at the Courier-Journal. You can find him on Twitter: @b_ryce8.

ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

