Broward County, FL

Florida cat that was ‘too affectionate’ to owner finds forever family thanks to TikTok video

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cat surrendered to a Florida animal shelter for being “too affectionate” has found his forever home thanks in part to a TikTok video shared by the Humane Society of Broward County .

The 4-year-old black-and-white cat, known as Jerry, was surrendered to the shelter on December 20, 2022.

“We were surprised to have a cat surrendered due to being too affectionate,” the shelter told News Channel 8. “Jerry was both heartbroken and confused to be at the shelter. He became fearful and would hide if he was brought into a room with an adopter, but he loved getting attention and pets from the staff and volunteers here at the shelter.”

When he wasn’t adopted, the shelter took matters into its own hands, writing a letter on behalf of Jerry, and sharing his story on social media. Their video , titled “TOO AFFECTIONATE!” collected millions of views and 1.6 million likes.

“Yup, that’s the reason my owner turned me in,” Jerry’s letter read. “She said that I annoyed her with how sweet and affectionate I was. It was too much for her. She said I waited at the door for her and talked too much. I loved her, but she didn’t love me back. I’m hoping somebody will love me for who I am.”

The video was enough for several hopeful adopters to show up at the kennel the very next morning in hopes of giving Jerry a new forever home.

On Jan. 27, Jerry went home with a new loving family who had another adult cat at home.

“They saw Jerry’s video on TikTok and ran to the shelter first thing in the morning to adopt him,” the humane society said. “They were first in a line of people that had seen Jerry’s video and were hoping to adopt him that morning.”

“Jerry’s video was seen by just the right person and she ran to the shelter first thing this morning to adopt him,” the humane society wrote in a follow-up video . “We couldn’t have done this without all of you!”

Those looking to adopt from the Humane Society of Broward County can do so by clicking here .

