S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:11 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.80. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.119% up from its 52-week low and 0.026% down from its 52-week high. News about. Eur/usd...
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
Platinum Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1092, 99.99% below its average volume of 11405856921.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,367.11. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.38% up from its 52-week low and 14.7% down from its 52-week high.
Peloton Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped by a staggering 33.79% in 21 sessions from $11.66 at 2023-01-23, to $15.60 at 15:43 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $11,894.40, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
