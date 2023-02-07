Read full article on original website
via.news
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,634.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4059, 99.99% below its average volume of 5357789036.34. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.63% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.287% up from its 52-week low and 10.952% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
The odds of the US slipping into recession are now just 25% thanks to a surge in jobs, Goldman Sachs says
There's now just a 25% chance the US suffers a recession within 12 months, Goldman Sachs said Monday. Surging job numbers contributed to the bank revising its forecast down from odds of 35%. The US added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday. There's now just...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:11 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.80. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.119% up from its 52-week low and 0.026% down from its 52-week high. News about. Eur/usd...
via.news
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
via.news
Platinum Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1092, 99.99% below its average volume of 11405856921.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,367.11. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.38% up from its 52-week low and 14.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Peloton Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped by a staggering 33.79% in 21 sessions from $11.66 at 2023-01-23, to $15.60 at 15:43 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $11,894.40, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,493.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.27% up from its 52-week low and 1.41%...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
