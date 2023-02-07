ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Creek Turnpike Converts To Cashless Tolling

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago


The Creek Turnpike is transitioning to a cashless system on Tuesday.

It is now the seventh Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system, meaning drivers who once stopped to pay their tolls will no longer have to.

Starting Tuesday, transportation officials say all drivers can drive straight through tolling locations. They say the new system will take a picture of a vehicle's license plate and send the driver a bill in the mail, unless the driver has a Pike Pass.

T.J. Gerlach, a transportation spokesperson, said while the new Plate Pay system is more convenient, Pike Pass still offers drivers the best savings.

"The Pike Pass is a substantial savings over the cashless system," he continued saying, "Right now, Pike Pass rates are roughly half of what the Plate Pay system will be, so anyone that gets a Pike Pass can see a significant savings if they use the Turnpike."

Gerlach said someone taking the Creek from the Turner Turnpike to Will Rogers would pay $5.80 through the cashless system and just $3 using a Pike Pass.

Drivers can also get the Plus Pass mobile app to pay tolls in advance.

Gerlach said they made the decision to move to cashless because it is safer.

"The tolling locations are the number one crash site on the turnpike network," he continued saying, "With everybody merging on and off and stopping there at the toll locations themselves, safety is the most important thing for moving to this cashless system."

Gerlach said many of the toll workers who once manned the locations have been offered other positions within the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA).

The Cherokee Turnpike will also be converted to cashless this week.

