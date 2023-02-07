ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
DEP: Homes Radon Testing Can Save Lives

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says now is a great time of the year to test your home for radon. DEP program manager Bob Lewis says houses being closed up during the winter provide optimum testing conditions. He adds that about 40 percent of Pennsylvania homes have radon levels that are above federal limits because of certain kinds of minerals found in the state's soil and rocks, which are the source of radon. Home test kits can run around 30 dollars and professionals charge about 150-dollars. The deadly gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Trout stocking planned ahead of statewide April 1 opening day

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its schedule for trout stocking ahead of the state’s April 1 opening day of trout season. This year’s Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is scheduled for March 25, a week before general opening. On this day, youth will be able to fish with their adult mentors. Get your license here.
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa. as Crude Prices Dip

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.851 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.851. Average price during the week of January 30, 2023: $3.865. Average price...
Acting Attorney General backs EPA crackdown on reporting toxic 'forever chemicals'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry is leading a group of 17 Attorneys General in supporting the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to add two toxic "forever chemicals" to the list of Chemicals of Special Concern. Forever chemicals, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and PFAS, do not break down in the environment (hence the "forever" part) and accumulate in living creatures, including humans. According to the CDC, most U.S. residents have some level of PFAS in their body. ...
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
