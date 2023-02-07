Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery responds to charges
A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District II representative Matthew Holbrook was arrested Monday and has since been bonded out. Bedford County school board member charged with assault …. A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District...
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief addresses recent string of shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – A trend not new to the Star City: gun violence. Despite millions of dollars in funding and countless new prevention programs, it’s still a problem we hear about constantly. 10 News spoke with Roanoke Chief of Police Sam Roman to ask about what’s being done...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
thestokesnews.com
Sheriff issues appeal to citizens in fight against crime
Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Joey Lemons announced that Stokes County citizens are being invited to become Honorary Members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Membership applications go out in...
wfxrtv.com
Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County
"Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd County." That's the motto Plenty! Farm & Food Bank lives by as fresh and nutritional food is getting harder to obtain, with the growing economic woes and other roadblocks. Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County. "Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd...
WSET
Chatham High School custodian wanted and on the run for firearm, drugs charges: Sheriff
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man who authorities say worked for Chatham High School is wanted for felony firearm and drugs charges. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor says that 41-year-old Harry Carter is a custodian at the school, but is believed to be on the run out of the state.
wfxrtv.com
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Pulaski County
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams …. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent
FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
WSLS
No injuries reported in I-581S crash involving Patrick Henry High School bus
ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a crash on I-581S involving a Patrick Henry High School bus Thursday morning, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. Officials say bus 59 was rear-ended in a traffic incident at the on-ramp to I-581 southbound at Hershberger Road. We’re told two students were on board at the time of the crash.
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
Smith Mountain Eagle
School board member representing Moneta and Huddleston arrested
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents District 2, which includes Moneta and Huddleston, was arrested Monday with the charge of “simple assault, assault and battery,”. According to inmate records, Holbrook, 40, of Bedford was booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday and then released on an unsecured...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in western Virginia
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says they're still investigating the situation. They advise remaining cautious and not allowing representatives in your home.
WDBJ7.com
Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WSET
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
theroanokestar.com
Delegates McNamara, Williams Join Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
As reported here, the Office of the Attorney General (AOG) recently released a scathing report on the former Virginia Parole Board scandal from early 2020. As documented in 69 pages, the former board repeatedly broke both laws and the board’s own procedures to illegally release many prisoners convicted of violent crimes and failed to notify the victims’ families.
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia Tech doctoral students for a lesson in STEMbots
Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots. Blacksburg Middle School students team up with Virginia …. Advancement in STEM technology is blossoming at Virginia Tech. Doctoral students design, build, and program unique robots called STEMbots. Fighting against food...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
