fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races

NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Racing News

SiriusXM sponsoring two NASCAR teams in 2023

Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
Speedway Digest

Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
FOX Sports

Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
fordauthority.com

Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series

Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
