Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
wfxrtv.com
Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County
"Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd County." That's the motto Plenty! Farm & Food Bank lives by as fresh and nutritional food is getting harder to obtain, with the growing economic woes and other roadblocks. Fighting against food insecurity in Floyd County. "Neighbors growing, and sharing food in Floyd...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery responds to charges
A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District II representative Matthew Holbrook was arrested Monday and has since been bonded out. Bedford County school board member charged with assault …. A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
wfxrtv.com
Sickle cell anemia awareness
In the spirit of Black History Month, the goal of the American Red cross is to increase the number of African American blood donors. In the spirit of Black History Month, the goal of the American Red cross is to increase the number of African American blood donors. The Super...
wfxrtv.com
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Pulaski County
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams …. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in...
wfxrtv.com
Preparation for a Night to Shine
Grab a tux or dress, and don't forget to lace up those dancing shoes! Happening worldwide on Friday, Feb. 10 is a special prom for people with unique challenges. Grab a tux or dress, and don't forget to lace up those dancing shoes! Happening worldwide on Friday, Feb. 10 is a special prom for people with unique challenges.
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man highlights Gainsboro’s past to inspire its future
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Black history is rich and unique. And for one Roanoke man, it’s also personal. That’s why he’s taking a unique approach to preserve it. If you drive past the Gainsboro neighborhood on a fair weather day, you might catch Jordan...
wfxrtv.com
‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Soft, comfy, and warm – that’s one of the many blankets the Braley and Thompson organization is looking for during its “‘Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive. In partnership with StepStone Family and Youth Services Network, Braley and Thompson are...
wfxrtv.com
How to cast your vote in naming new Roanoke educational buildings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee is asking for the community’s assistance in choosing new names for its Roanoke City Public School (RCPS) Administration Building and Roanoke Technical Educations Center building. An online survey consists of 12 names to choose from and is...
theroanokestar.com
Delegates McNamara, Williams Join Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
As reported here, the Office of the Attorney General (AOG) recently released a scathing report on the former Virginia Parole Board scandal from early 2020. As documented in 69 pages, the former board repeatedly broke both laws and the board’s own procedures to illegally release many prisoners convicted of violent crimes and failed to notify the victims’ families.
WDBJ7.com
Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
wfxrtv.com
Mast General Store to donate $1 per pound of candy sold
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Whether you’re looking for sweets for the Super Bowl 2023 or for Valentine’s Day, here’s a way you can get a sweet treat while making a difference and helping the community. This weekend, from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, Mast General Store...
wakg.com
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent
FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
wfxrtv.com
Community is being called to action after recent acts of gun violence
Emotions are running high for many Roanoke residents after a shooting that happened inside Food Lion on Peters Creek Rd. in Roanoke NW on Saturday night. Community is being called to action after recent …. Emotions are running high for many Roanoke residents after a shooting that happened inside Food...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County’s fastest-growing home values
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As the value of homes grows in Roanoke County, some areas are seeing high prices than others. According to Stacker, three cities and towns including Salem, Roanoke County, and Bent Mountain have some of the highest growing prices for homes. These cities are ranked by Zillow’s Home Value Index prices of homes from October 2021 to 2022.
WSET
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
