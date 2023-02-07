Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on boos in Memphis: 'I get booed everywhere ... I don't really care'
The boos started in the third quarter after Dillon Brooks airballed an open 3-pointer. It continued after the Memphis Grizzlies guard missed another on a no-look pass from Ja Morant. Brooks has been mired in a slump since January, and some fans at FedExForum couldn’t hide their disapproval. There were more boos when he checked back in during the fourth quarter although they were replaced with brief cheers after Brooks hit a 3-pointer. ...
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
Proposing 3 potential trades that could spark the Memphis Grizzlies
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Memphis Grizzlies have to make an important decision. Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president Zach Kleiman has been doing his best Marvel impression by living in a multiverse, attempting to walk out two timelines: contending and developing. The core of Ja...
NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard might not be the splashy move Memphis Grizzlies fans expected, but it's a move that addresses one of the team's biggest needs. Shooting. Kennard, a sixth-year guard, was reportedly acquired in a three-team deal Thursday involving the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. The former first-round pick will be on his third NBA team. ...
Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
Big men dominate as the Chicago Bulls rout visiting San Antonio Spurs
Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond had huge nights as the Bulls beat the Spurs.
Clippers & Bulls Have Interest In Russell Westbrook After Expected Buyout From Jazz
After months and months of rumors and speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers finally made an agreement on a Russell Westbrook trade, sending him, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will be acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt with Mike Conley going to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports.
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game
For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
