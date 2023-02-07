Duxbury mother to be arraigned from hospital in deaths of her 3 children

Lindsay Clancy will be arraigned Tuesday from her hospital bed and Zoomed into Plymouth District Court, where she’ll face charges in connection with the deaths of her three children.

If convicted, the 32-year-old Duxbuy mother faces the state’s harshest punishment, life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Lindsay is accused of strangling her children, an 8-month-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life on Jan. 24, while her husband left the home to run an errand.

MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows

On Friday, Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington said Clancy struggled with her mental health and was prescribed a dozen drugs in the months before the incident.

Lindsay remains hospitalized and will only attend her arraignment over Zoom.

Boston attorney Brad Bailey expects her mental health will be addressed.

“There’s no question, given the backdrop of this case, that she’s going to need to be evaluated and subjected to a full-blown mental health examination,” Bailey said.

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

It’s expected Lindsay will be charged with three counts of murder, and it’ll be a jury’s job to decide if she’s guilty of first or second-degree murder, or even manslaughter.

Bailey tells Boston 25 that there’s another option: lack of criminal responsibility.

The idea is that Lindsay’s postpartum psychosis was so severe, she didn’t know what she was doing.

‘The most dark, black hole you can imagine’: Massachusetts moms open up about postpartum experiences

Bailey says such a finding does not mean she would walk free.

“The accused in that situation does not walk right out the door, rather they are remanded or sent to a secure mental health treatment facility where so many of these people need to go and they’re held indefinitely,” Bailey said.

Lindsay’s arraignment will provide our first glimpse of her since the deaths of her children.

Until now, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office has released very few details about this disturbing case.

That could change if the full arrest complaint is read aloud at arraignment.

‘We have felt your love’: Firefighters thank community for support after Duxbury family tragedy

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW