Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could More Than Double in 12 Months, According to Wall Street

Wood recently bought Intellia Therapeutics shares for two of her ETFs. Ginkgo Bioworks could double simply by returning to its levels from early last year. Analysts are extremely bullish about Compass Pathways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday

Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Chip Stocks: One to Buy and One to Avoid

A collapsing personal computer market hurt Intel's earnings results severely. AMD's results looked much better because it relies less on the personal computer business. Both companies face the same terrible economy, but AMD's business performance is much better. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in February

Patent cliffs and unfavorable results for key drugs have hurt Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck. That said, these companies have plenty of drugs in late-stage development to rely on for growth. With their solid fundamentals and incredible cash flows, these are two stocks to put in the portfolio. You’re reading...
Zacks.com

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Motley Fool

Should You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing January Stocks?

Salesforce started the year historically undervalued and remains that way, even after the rally. Shareholders are excited about Bob Iger's return as Disney's CEO. American Express delivered strong fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, sending shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...

