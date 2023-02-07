ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

This trendy Knoxville pizza joint was named one of Yelp's top 20 in America

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Before we dive into the Knoxville pizza place that was named among the best on the continent, want to take a guess?

Yelp reviewers have a lot to say about many things, and arguing about the best pizza spots in America and Canada brought up some heated debate. There's tough competition, especially because the online reviewing site factored in all types of pizzas in its latest list. That means Chicago deep dish went up against crispy Napoleon-style pies and Detroit-style squares went up against giant NYC slices.

When all the pizza was tasted and ranked, a Knoxville restaurant made cut among the Top 20 spots in the U.S. and Canada: A Dopo Sourdough Pizza .

With A Dopo coming in at No. 19 on the list, Yelp reviewers loved its focus on local ingredients and slightly charred wood-fired individual pizzas.

"Choose from their classic red and white sauces, and don’t miss out on their freshly made mozzarella," Yelp recommended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDkG3_0kf4NnJJ00

What's on A Dopo's menu?

The restaurant offers 10 base pizzas with optional extras like house-made njuda sausage, white truffle oil and local honey.

There's a solid Italian wine list, local beers on tap, a few starters like mushroom pate and can't-miss house-made gelato.

Where is A Dopo located?

The location at 516 Williams St. is just north of the Old City and is walkable from downtown.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

Who else made the list?

A Dopo was the only Tennessee restaurant listed among the favorites. The next-closest sites that made the Top 20 list are Geno D's Pizza in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Here's how Yelp says it compiled its 2023 list. First, it sorted out businesses in the pizza category. and then ranked the best by total volume of reviews and each site's user ranking.

More: DiCarlo's Pizza comes to Knoxville with Ohio Valley style pizza at its 'first dine-in concept'

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: This trendy Knoxville pizza joint was named one of Yelp's top 20 in America

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesmokies.com

Five Oaks Farm Kitchen Pigeon Forge, What To Order When You Go

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. It’s hard to imagine now – even when running across an old picture – but Pigeon...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order

After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family member of Lisa Edwards 'shocked' to learn of her death

3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the University of Tennessee Wednesday; admission offers and scholarships. Updated: 6 hours ago. A goal of housing more than 38,000 homeless veterans was surpassed by more than 6% nationally, while...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy