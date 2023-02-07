Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Northern California Starting February 17th, 2023National Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
therealdeal.com
Builder’s remedy filings call for 576 homes in Orange
Developers seeking automatic housing approvals under the state builder’s remedy have swept into Orange, with two fast-track proposals to build nearly 600 homes. Newport Beach-based TRC Retail filed plans under the state housing provision to build 297 townhomes and 75 low-income accessory dwelling units at the Village at Orange mall at 1500 East Village Way, the Orange County Register reported.
therealdeal.com
Los Angeles rents dip in January, Zumper report finds
The year started with a mixed picture for the Los Angeles rental market. January 2023 median rents increased 8 percent for one- and two-bedroom apartments in a year-over-year index comparison by Zumper, a San Francisco-based listing site. Its monthly report will formally be released around Feb. 15. However, Los Angeles...
therealdeal.com
Skid Row Housing Trust struggles to divest 29 buildings
Skid Row Housing Trust, the largest owner of affordable housing along L.A.’s Skid Row, is itself on the verge of becoming down and out. The nonprofit developer, based in Downtown, is struggling to stay afloat long enough to divest 29 properties that house thousands of low-income tenants across the city, the Los Angeles Times reported.
therealdeal.com
Grubb Properties eyes 70 apartments in East Hollywood
Grubb Properties CEO Clay Grubb and 1353 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles (Clay Grubb, Urban Architecture Lab) Grubb Properties seeks to build a 70-unit, mixed-used apartment complex in East Hollywood. The North Carolina-based developer has filed plans to build the seven-story building on a vacant lot at 1353 North Western...
therealdeal.com
LA landlords must pay to relocate tenants facing hefty rent hikes
Landlords in Los Angeles must now pay to relocate tenants who move after a large rent increase. The Los Angeles City Council has adopted an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants who move out after getting rent increases of 10 percent or more, City News Service reported in the Los Angeles Daily News.
therealdeal.com
IRA Capital buys 450K sf office campus in Irvine for $102M
IRA Capital has bought a 450,000-square-foot office campus in Irvine for $102.4 million. The Irvine-based commercial real estate investor bought the VKCC, a nine-building campus at 16715-16969 Von Karman Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The seller was EQ Office, based in Chicago. The deal works out to $230...
therealdeal.com
Florence Apartment Corp. plans to add units to Rampart Village
Florence Apartment Corp. aims to build a 100-unit apartment complex in Rampart Village. The Central-Alameda-based developer led by Amir Ohebsion has filed plans to build a seven-story complex at 3301 West Beverly Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A century-old commercial building and a six-unit apartment complex would be razed to make room for the project.
therealdeal.com
Kilroy-backed initiative aims to shoot down mansion tax
A new state ballot initiative backed by Kilroy Realty is hoping to invalidate Measure ULA, a recently passed measure that adds hefty taxes on commercial and residential sales over $5 million in the city of Los Angeles. Proponents of the initiative have garnered enough signatures — more than 1 million...
therealdeal.com
Sizing up LA’s construction pipeline
The top 10 construction projects on tap for Los Angeles add up to nearly $1.4 billion in investment and will deliver more than 3,000 housing units, but the priciest project is purely commercial. JMB Realty is developing a Bjarke Ingels Group-designed highrise at 1950 South Avenue of the Stars in...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
therealdeal.com
City of Industry rents house to councilman for $1,175 a month
It pays to be a politician in City of Industry, where a fourth councilmember has been issued a city-owned house at below-market rent. The city’s housing authority has allowed Councilman Michael Greubel to rent a 1,681-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom house for $1,175 a month, the Pasadena Star-News reported, citing city records.
therealdeal.com
Meet Forth Bagley, Kohn Pedersen Fox’s design mind in Texas
Everything’s bigger in Texas, but Kohn Pedersen Fox can do big. As the architect behind dozens of attention-grabbing projects across the world, including Hudson Yards and One Vanderbilt in Manhattan and One Bayfront Plaza in Miami, KPF can skyscrape and master-plan with the best. In recent years, it has turned its attention to Texas.
therealdeal.com
Lincoln has two new CEOs, touts “major investment”
Lincoln Property Company, one of the titans of Texas real estate, has new leadership in co-CEOs David Binswanger and Clay Duvall. The firm also announced a “major investment” in its commercial development arm from Stone Point Capital, the Austin Business Journal reported. Financial details of the investment were not revealed, but it is likely to be a massive amount as Lincoln is one of the largest real estate companies in the world and has invested over $22 billion in commercial projects in just the past five years.
therealdeal.com
Might as well be dead? J-51 reboot may not be enough
A property tax break could come back from the dead, but its revived form may scare off landlords. The J-51 program provided an abatement and exemption for multifamily buildings that had gut renovations and major repairs, or were nonresidential properties converted into housing. Applications for the tax break dwindled before it expired last year as efforts by lawmakers to amend and extend it failed.
