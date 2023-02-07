Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
therealdeal.com
Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
Nine years ago, a mystery buyer in Connecticut set the record for most expensive home purchase in the United States. Less than a decade later, the owner is ready to part ways with the property. Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich has been listed for $150 million, the Wall Street Journal...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
therealdeal.com
Related to walk away from empty LIC office campus
The mantra that millennials wanted to “work where they live” drew some of New York’s biggest developers across the East River in the late 2010s to build Instagrammable offices in hot Queens and Brooklyn neighborhoods. Today many of those offices remain empty, and now some developers are...
therealdeal.com
Here are the top NYC i-sales of 2022
Manhattan office buildings and luxury apartment properties set the pace when it came to New York City’s priciest investment sales in 2022. The six biggest deals for commercial properties in New York were for Manhattan office or multifamily buildings, according to an analysis of city records and The Real Deal’s reporting of single-property investment sales.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
therealdeal.com
No, really, New Yorkers came back: Unraveling Curbed’s rent conspiracy
What if the staggering rent growth in New York City over the past two years was not from tenants returning en masse? What if landlords stowed units off-market to artificially inflate rents?. A Curbed story laid out that theory in late January, raising hackles across real estate Twitter. Author Lane...
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
therealdeal.com
Cardboard magnate sells Carhart Mansion duplex for $20M
Cardboard magnate Dennis Mehiel and his wife Karen are out at the Carhart Mansion. The couple sold their duplex at 3 East 95th Street for $20 million, or $1,930 per square foot, according to ACRIS. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo drifted on and off the market without a buyer for about...
therealdeal.com
UNICEF lists 70K sf FiDi office condo
A major aid organizations isn’t doing any favors for believers of the Manhattan office market. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund listed its three-story office condo in the Financial District for sale, Crain’s reported. The 70,000-square-foot space is part of 125 Maiden Lane. UNICEF purchased the...
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
therealdeal.com
Ampiera Group plans 85K sf resi project in Sunnyside
Alex Lau’s Ampiera Group is set to deliver dozens of units to Queens’ Sunnyside neighborhood. The developer filed plans for a 63-unit project at 45-07 45th Street, Crain’s reported. The filing comes a year after the developer purchased the site for $11 million. The 85,000-square-foot project will...
therealdeal.com
New condos cool in Brooklyn, but hold steady in Manhattan
New York City’s new condos — the vanguard of build, style and price — are finding their footing. The number of new Manhattan condos sold in January ticked down to land around monthly average sales recorded between 2015 and 2020 according to Marketproof’s monthly report. Overall activity tanked in recent months from the highs in the pandemic years, but some of the city’s trophy projects made up ground with a bump in high-dollar deals.
MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations
NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
therealdeal.com
L&L, BlackRock sign law firm to renewal, expansion at 600 Third Ave
L&L Holdings and BlackRock’s Murray Hill office tower just got a major vote of confidence from its top tenant. Kansas City-based law firm Polsinelli inked a 10-year lease renewal and expansion at L&L and BlackRock’s 600 Third Avenue, adding a fourth floor and roughly 13,100 square feet to its footprint.
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
