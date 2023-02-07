Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
KSLA
Black History Month: Latronia Durham makes impact on transportation industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Latronia Durham turned her passion for trucks into multi-faceted businesses, taking a foothold in a male-dominated industry. The next person we honor for Black History Month has broken into the male-dominated transportation industry, Latronia Durham. Durham is the president of Durham Transportation and a Shreveport native.
KSLA
Agora Borealis hosts Uplifting Black Artists
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Six Black local artists will be showcased every weekend in celebration of Black History Month. During Black History Month, the local arts and crafts store, Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street, Shreveport, is hosting Uplifting Black Artists. The event will happen every weekend in February to highlight the talented Black artists in Shreveport-Bossier City.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
KSLA
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
wbrz.com
Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
KSLA
CPR with Mia aims to teach the lifesaving skill to Black, Hispanic, diverse communities
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City business owner is dedicated to helping others save lives in the community. Her name is Mia Law. And she’s paying close attention to a very special cause. Law has been teaching CPR to the Shreveport/Bossier City community since 2017. While...
UPDATE: ACLU of Louisiana issues statement on deadly Shreveport police shooting
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer shooting in Caddo Parish. The shooting happened friday at an apartment complex in Shreveport.
KSLA
Souper Bowl Chocolate Sunday raising money for theatre
She is charged with illegal use of a weapon.
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
KSLA
Shreveport mayor orders demolition of 35 buildings to battle blight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor or Shreveport is tackling blight in the city. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Mayor Tom Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters at the recommendation of the Department of Property Standards. “Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor...
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Police pursuit crosses Red River into Shreveport
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City patrol officers arrested one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges after a pursuit through Bossier City and Shreveport kept officers on both sides of the Red River busy on Monday morning. It was early on Feb. 6, and police officers were...
KSLA
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. Now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street. He later...
KSLA
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend in 2021
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend back in 2021. On Monday, Feb. 6, Travis Turner was sentenced to life in prison for murder; the 29-year-old also was ordered by Judge John Tidwell to pay a $10,000 fine. In August of 2021, Turner murdered...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
