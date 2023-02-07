Read full article on original website
KSLA
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
KSLA
Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomac Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets throughout the city. The rain began before daybreak and continued through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet. Jazz Rodrigues...
ktalnews.com
KTBS
KSLA
Reports say Shreveport, Texarkana Bed Bath & Beyond locations added to closure list
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport and Texarkana have been added to the new list of closures for retail-store chain Bed Bath & Beyond, according to CNN. This comes just months after the closure of the Bossier City location. The company has been shutting down stores across the nation, and changing...
KSLA
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
KTBS
Ribbon cut on new BAFB access road
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The new access road from Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 going south to Barksdale Air Force Base is completed and the ribbon was cut on Wednesday. This $80.5 million project included money from multiple state and local sources to finally get it done. "When you look...
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
wbrz.com
Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
KSLA
Person of interest in Shelby Co. homicide taken into custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. On Feb. 8, at 7:52 p.m., a person of interest, Carlos Caporali Manules, was located and taken into custody. The incident occurred on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin,...
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur gearing up to roll this weekend; KTBS 3 Parade Tracker available
SHREVEPORT, La. - Come one, come all to this weekend's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade. Centaur rolls through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Centaur Dreams and it promises to be an epic experience. Be sure and keep an eye out for this year's specialty throws!
KSLA
New Brookshire’s opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new grocery store is about to open in Bossier City. Representatives with Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city will come together Friday, Feb. 10 for a grand opening ceremony at the new Brookshire’s in Bossier City. The full-service grocery store will offer high-quality meats and produce, as well as market, deli, bakery, and floral items. The store will also have fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. There will be a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a CC’s coffee bar, and seating.
KSLA
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
KSLA
Black History Month: Latronia Durham makes impact on transportation industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Latronia Durham turned her passion for trucks into multi-faceted businesses, taking a foothold in a male-dominated industry. The next person we honor for Black History Month has broken into the male-dominated transportation industry, Latronia Durham. Durham is the president of Durham Transportation and a Shreveport native.
