Bossier Parish, LA

KSLA

Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana officials warn drivers of flooded streets

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Many Texarkana drivers decided not to challenge the rushing water on Potomac Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after excessive rain flooded streets throughout the city. The rain began before daybreak and continued through the afternoon. Not everyone made it through the weather without getting wet. Jazz Rodrigues...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

I-49 S in Shreveport reopened after crash Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport authorities say all lanes of traffic are open after a crash on I-49 closed the southbound lanes late Wednesday. The crash closed I-49 South at East 70th St. for 10 hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were asked to find a different route for their morning commute due to congestion stretching for three miles.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ribbon cut on new BAFB access road

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The new access road from Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 going south to Barksdale Air Force Base is completed and the ribbon was cut on Wednesday. This $80.5 million project included money from multiple state and local sources to finally get it done. "When you look...
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA
wbrz.com

Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Person of interest in Shelby Co. homicide taken into custody

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. On Feb. 8, at 7:52 p.m., a person of interest, Carlos Caporali Manules, was located and taken into custody. The incident occurred on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin,...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

New Brookshire’s opening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new grocery store is about to open in Bossier City. Representatives with Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city will come together Friday, Feb. 10 for a grand opening ceremony at the new Brookshire’s in Bossier City. The full-service grocery store will offer high-quality meats and produce, as well as market, deli, bakery, and floral items. The store will also have fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. There will be a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a CC’s coffee bar, and seating.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black History Month: Latronia Durham makes impact on transportation industry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Latronia Durham turned her passion for trucks into multi-faceted businesses, taking a foothold in a male-dominated industry. The next person we honor for Black History Month has broken into the male-dominated transportation industry, Latronia Durham. Durham is the president of Durham Transportation and a Shreveport native.
SHREVEPORT, LA

