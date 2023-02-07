BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new grocery store is about to open in Bossier City. Representatives with Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city will come together Friday, Feb. 10 for a grand opening ceremony at the new Brookshire’s in Bossier City. The full-service grocery store will offer high-quality meats and produce, as well as market, deli, bakery, and floral items. The store will also have fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. There will be a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a CC’s coffee bar, and seating.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO