ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

'The loss is truly a loss': Dutch Village investigating cause of farmhouse fire

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lU0bv_0kf4NY1I00

HOLLAND TWP. — As one crew continued work on a new welcome center at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland Township on Tuesday morning, another crew evaluated the damage of yet another fire.

The amusement park suffered its second fire in eight months in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Ottawa County dispatchers received the call around 1 a.m. Multiple fire trucks responded and knocked the fire down in about a half hour, according to WOOD TV-8 .

More: Locals rush to save animals during blazing barn fire at Nelis' Dutch Village

More: Holland's only amusement park has big plans going into the off-season

It's unknown what caused the fire, but there were no reports of injuries. The park is currently closed for the season and no animals were on-site.

"It was the part of the barn structure that survived the fire last year," owner Joe Nelis told The Sentinel. "The combined structure was a barn and farmhouse. They were connected together, and the fire in June got into the rafters of the farmhouse ... we kind of cordoned off that building for the season."

Nelis is referring to a devastating overnight animal barn fire in June 2022, during which a group of locals rushed to save as many animals as possible .

"We've been working through the process of getting a building permit to get started on rebuilding the barn," Nelis said. "We were going to reattach to the farmhouse. We started about a month ago getting prepped to do some work on the building. ... The rafters that burned were cut and replaced and some studs in the walls were cut and replaced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuLWy_0kf4NY1I00

"There was almost nothing inside. Between the fire department putting out the fire in that attic originally and the fact that it's been wide open to the sky, literally the elements have been getting in since June, it just kind of boggles the mind that somehow fire started."

Nelis said the original fire in June 2022 was largely believed to be electrical. The fire marshal wasn't brought out, and the cameras on that end of the park were destroyed. This time, he said, the fire marshal will be coming on Wednesday.

"There was one extension chord in the building," he said. "The other option is arson. We had cameras at that end of the park before the barn fire, and they were going to get replaced after the barn was rebuilt — so we don't have any eyes looking in that direction right now.

"You do kind of sit here and scratch your head and say, it happened around the same time of night in a building that was basically completely saturated and frozen with no heat source, no gas, no electrical service. Just one little extension cord."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksCbG_0kf4NY1I00

As for whether the Nelis family will see more money from the insurance company, the answer is no.

"That claim is closed and it's the same structure," Nelis said. "We're not getting a dime more, guaranteed. The loss is truly a loss."

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Nelis' Dutch Village — located at 12350 James St. — has recently undergone a series of renovations, including the removal of several buildings near James Street and the creation of a new parking lot. The changes are part of a five-year plan for new buildings and attractions, and include a new welcome center the amusement park plans to unveil in 2023.

Plans to rebuild the original animal barn will continue.

"We'll see if, somewhere down the road, the farmhouse could come back," Nelis said. "But we're extremely close to having a build permit and breaking ground, so we're not going to go back to square one.

"We still have some good stuff happening here and things to look forward to, and we're excited about that."

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'The loss is truly a loss': Dutch Village investigating cause of farmhouse fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Salt Truck Crashes In Genoa Township

A salt truck, owned by the Livingston County Road Commission, crashed into another vehicle Tuesday morning on Challis Road in Genoa Township. According to the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, the driver of the truck lost control while attempting to navigate a curve on Challis Road near Bauer Road. The truck crossed the median and hit a 2021 Toyota Tacoma containing a 37-year-old Brighton resident and a 3-year-old passenger.
GENOA TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
1077 WRKR

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Michigan Brown Trout Festival Needs Help

The Michigan Brown Trout Festival is looking for help. As the countdown begins for one of the biggest festivals in the Thunder Bay area, the need for help and those with fresh ideas and willingness to volunteer are needed. The 49th year of the Michigan Brown Trout Festival is coming into view, and the festival is ever growing. Peggy Donakowski, the Michigan Brown Trout Festival President, said, “We received a response from the Program Director, Emmy Lafleche, from the Boys and Girls Club, stating that they have an interest. So we went and met with them, and discussed the need that we had and what we have been doing, but we’re open to new ideas, and did they want to help in any way?” She said, “Emmy Lafleche said yes, we can help, and so it’s a bonus or a win–win for us.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it

A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Bold prediction: Winter's worst is over says Derek Kevra

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Talk to any astute Michigander, and they'll say this winter has been a cakewalk. And I'll tell you what Michigan, I think the worst of winter is over. We are now over a week into February and the next 10 days have no snow and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy