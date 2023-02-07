'The loss is truly a loss': Dutch Village investigating cause of farmhouse fire

HOLLAND TWP. — As one crew continued work on a new welcome center at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland Township on Tuesday morning, another crew evaluated the damage of yet another fire.

The amusement park suffered its second fire in eight months in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Ottawa County dispatchers received the call around 1 a.m. Multiple fire trucks responded and knocked the fire down in about a half hour, according to WOOD TV-8 .

It's unknown what caused the fire, but there were no reports of injuries. The park is currently closed for the season and no animals were on-site.

"It was the part of the barn structure that survived the fire last year," owner Joe Nelis told The Sentinel. "The combined structure was a barn and farmhouse. They were connected together, and the fire in June got into the rafters of the farmhouse ... we kind of cordoned off that building for the season."

Nelis is referring to a devastating overnight animal barn fire in June 2022, during which a group of locals rushed to save as many animals as possible .

"We've been working through the process of getting a building permit to get started on rebuilding the barn," Nelis said. "We were going to reattach to the farmhouse. We started about a month ago getting prepped to do some work on the building. ... The rafters that burned were cut and replaced and some studs in the walls were cut and replaced.

"There was almost nothing inside. Between the fire department putting out the fire in that attic originally and the fact that it's been wide open to the sky, literally the elements have been getting in since June, it just kind of boggles the mind that somehow fire started."

Nelis said the original fire in June 2022 was largely believed to be electrical. The fire marshal wasn't brought out, and the cameras on that end of the park were destroyed. This time, he said, the fire marshal will be coming on Wednesday.

"There was one extension chord in the building," he said. "The other option is arson. We had cameras at that end of the park before the barn fire, and they were going to get replaced after the barn was rebuilt — so we don't have any eyes looking in that direction right now.

"You do kind of sit here and scratch your head and say, it happened around the same time of night in a building that was basically completely saturated and frozen with no heat source, no gas, no electrical service. Just one little extension cord."

As for whether the Nelis family will see more money from the insurance company, the answer is no.

"That claim is closed and it's the same structure," Nelis said. "We're not getting a dime more, guaranteed. The loss is truly a loss."

Nelis' Dutch Village — located at 12350 James St. — has recently undergone a series of renovations, including the removal of several buildings near James Street and the creation of a new parking lot. The changes are part of a five-year plan for new buildings and attractions, and include a new welcome center the amusement park plans to unveil in 2023.

Plans to rebuild the original animal barn will continue.

"We'll see if, somewhere down the road, the farmhouse could come back," Nelis said. "But we're extremely close to having a build permit and breaking ground, so we're not going to go back to square one.

"We still have some good stuff happening here and things to look forward to, and we're excited about that."

