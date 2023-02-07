ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Spring Hill school name? Woman who defines diversity, education nominated.

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The longtime Williamson County educator drove many of her students to class. Those pupils lived too far to walk— and walking was their only option. Boxy Valley School, the African American, one-room school where she taught nearly 100 years ago, didn’t have a bus.

This teacher, who would become a principal and raise a family of Williamson County educators, contributed in other ways beyond the class, including supper fundraisers to offset student lunch costs.

Amanda North was her name.

Many in Williamson County, including the local historian and her family, hope Amanda North is also the name of the new elementary school on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill.

North's history in education

North, a Franklin resident, died over a decade ago at age 98. But not before leaving a legacy of literacy.

Williamson County Historian Rick Warwick nominated North for the name of the new Wilkes Lane school “because of her dedication to education in Williamson County.”

“She was the last principal of the Thompson Station School for Black students,” Warwick said. “She gave 39 years in Williamson County Schools.”

Warwick presented his nomination to school leaders and others also contacted the district’s naming committee last month.

North’s daughter, Maggie Brown, is among those hopeful her mom is memorialized at the school. She noted her mom never stopped learning even as she started teaching in 1934, right out of high school. During the summer months, North attended class and graduated from Tennessee State University.

“During these times it was common for teachers to be moved to different schools each year. My mother made a lasting impression on students and parents alike,” Brown said.

North was the last female African American principal at grades 1-8, all-Black Thompsons Station School. She was the last principal of Evergreen School until schools were forced to integrate in 1967.

North’s sisters and daughters were also public school educators. Her granddaughter, Quen Williams, is currently principal at Creekside Elementary in Franklin.

Franklin resident Dawnita Robertson wrote to the naming committee in support of North, who taught her parents.

“In a county that takes pride in its rich history and legacy, I believe adding the name Amanda H. North to the new school in Spring Hill would be an incredible way to honor a rich legacy of a community both past and present,” Robertson wrote.

The Amanda North elementary name is expected to be among the finalists for the new school when the county school board votes this month. Another new elementary school opening later this year, located on Cox Road, will also be named by the board from among the naming committee finalists.

