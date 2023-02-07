ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Interview: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron talks ‘Operation Fight Fentanyl’

By John McGary
 2 days ago

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (official photo / ag.ky.gov)

According to the Drug Overdose Report recently released by the state, more than 22-hundred Kentuckians died from overdoses in 2021 – with fentanyl responsible for about 70 percent of them. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is holding a series of community meetings to discuss the fentanyl problem and come up with solutions.

“One of the things that's come out of this Operation Fight Fentanyl at this juncture is make sure that our law enforcement has the training that it needs to be aware of what is occurring on the ground and have the ability to better investigate these cases so that they can lead to better prosecution from our prosecutors.”

Cameron has joined nearly 20 other Republican state attorneys general asking the Biden Administration to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.

“It would bring into the fight, if you will, a lot of agencies, whether it be the Department of Defense or other agencies that can bring to bear their resources to target and focus on this the way that we just haven't seen from the federal government yet.”

Cameron is a candidate for governor – as was then-Attorney General Andy Beshear in 2019. Cameron says he can effectively carry out the many tasks of an AG while running for Beshear’s job.

