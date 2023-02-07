ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
Hot 97-5

If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?

By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wdayradionow.com

Proposed language changes to South Dakota Abortion Ban tabled

(Pierre, SD) -- Proposed language changes to South Dakota's abortion ban are being tabled. The bill would have clarified the language dealing with "the life of the mother" and was tabled yesterday by Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, who sponsored the legislation. Rehfeldt said she didn't realize the issue would be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits

A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners

A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre.  The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
KFYR-TV

ND Legislature considers bill addressing bias crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill relating to hate crimes. House Bill 1537 would define “bias crimes” in the North Dakota Century Code and would collect information on them and the groups or individuals who commit those offenses. It would also require police officers, sheriffs, state troopers, and others to receive special training about how to respond to bias crimes.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

ND AARP accepting applications for Community Challenge Grant

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota AARP is accepting applications for its Community Challenge Grant. The program encourages long-term improvements in the community. Three different grant opportunities are available. Projects include improving public spaces, transportation, and housing. AARP officials say the projects are geared toward seniors, but also help the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that, if passed, would have huge implications for most of the population in the state. Doctors say vaccines are vital to public health in North Dakota. “Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against...
OHIO STATE
wdayradionow.com

Summit Carbon Solutions reports progress in signing easement agreements with landowners while lawmakers consider bills blocking use of eminent domain

(Fargo, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress in signing easement agreements with landowners clearing the way for their planned underground CO2 pipeline. "So in essence what the easement gives us is the right to construct and then operate a pipeline through the landowner's property," said company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans.
MINNESOTA STATE
Edy Zoo

North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
kxnet.com

Recall signatures for Emily Eckroth

Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to …. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312.
GRAND FORKS, ND
hstoday.us

Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for North Dakota

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm and straight-line winds from Nov. 9-11, 2022. The Office of Governor, State...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

