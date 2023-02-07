ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’

Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
