Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly has lined up investors for a last-minute cash infusion to help the struggling home-goods retailer avoid bankruptcy — but experts are skeptical whether the plan will work. Hudson’s Bay Capital Management has agreed to anchor a sale of preferred stock that Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed late Monday that would raise more than $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. Nevertheless, the retailer’s shares — which surged 92% to close at $5.86 on Monday, fueled by the meme stock crowd — were recently down by more than 45% on Tuesday, teetering at $3. “There is slim to no...

2 DAYS AGO