Bismarck, ND

Summit Carbon Solutions reports progress in signing easement agreements with landowners while lawmakers consider bills blocking use of eminent domain

(Fargo, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress in signing easement agreements with landowners clearing the way for their planned underground CO2 pipeline. "So in essence what the easement gives us is the right to construct and then operate a pipeline through the landowner's property," said company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans.
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy. Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman

A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
Proposed language changes to South Dakota Abortion Ban tabled

(Pierre, SD) -- Proposed language changes to South Dakota's abortion ban are being tabled. The bill would have clarified the language dealing with "the life of the mother" and was tabled yesterday by Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, who sponsored the legislation. Rehfeldt said she didn't realize the issue would be...
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting

Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
North Dakota to receive federal funding for disaster relief following November severe storm

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is receiving recognition for a natural disaster that hit the state late last year. The Biden Administration declared North Dakota was hit by a severe winter storm between November 9th to 11th, and will be sending federal assistance to help local, state, and tribal entities. Federal officials say the conditions in Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent, and Wells counties were hit the hardest.
North Dakota State Legislature: Health care bill scrutinized, livestock bill discussed

(Bismarck, ND) -- Health care and Livestock appear to be taking their place in ongoing discussions during the 68th legislative session in Bismarck. A bill aimed at providing more health care options for North Dakotans is being met with opposition. House Bill 1416 states health insurers cannot obstruct a patient's...

