ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Wet, Chilly Weather Returns

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDCmW_0kf4MMi100

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Rain chances return to Green Country on Tuesday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aX10t_0kf4MMi100

A chilly, blustery, and wet weather pattern unfolds on Tuesday through at least part of Wednesday with afternoon highs below normal. Temperatures will start on Tuesday morning mostly in the 40s near Tulsa and upper 30s across far northern Oklahoma with afternoon readings in the mid-40s with blustery north winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV7R3_0kf4MMi100

The front moved south of the metro earlier Tuesday morning with blustery northwest winds and cooler weather invading most of the region. A few scattered showers are currently underway but additional rain with some thunder will arrive throughout the day as the main upper-level system of interest remains to our west. This feature will slowly move east with additional rain, possibly locally heavy at times, later tonight into part of Wednesday. The general trend in the data on Tuesday morning continues with a slower ejection of the main upper-level low. We may need to keep some precipitation chances for part of early Thursday but have yet to insert those low-end chances. Precipitation will remain all liquid for the eastern third of the state with this first system. A small area of wintry mix, mostly in the form of light snow, will remain possible Wednesday evening as the main upper-level system begins nearing the state. These areas will remain near I-35 across north-central Oklahoma into south-central Kansas. A few snow showers may eventually sneak into northwestern Osage County late Wednesday night. The next fast-moving upper-level system drops down into the area late Thursday evening into early Friday with a low chance for some light snow showers, mostly across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Higher probabilities should remain north of our area but any change in trajectory could bring different probabilities.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cJPa_0kf4MMi100

Rainfall amounts beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, possibly early Thursday will result in 1 to 2 inches area-wide along and east of Highway 69, with locally higher amounts from 1 to 3 inches across part of east-central Oklahoma into western Arkansas. Local flash flood guides are not exceptionally robust: a few areas may have street-level or low-water crossing issues. But the expected rainfall should increase streamflow and water levels in river basins across these areas by the end of the week.

The weekend features lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 50s along with a gusty southwest wind from 15 to 25 mph Saturday and 20 to 30 mph Sunday. A powerful upper-level system is likely to impact the central and southern plains early next week with increasing wind and probabilities for precipitation. It's too early to pinpoint specifics, but the pattern would suggest the potential for some impactful weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DllV5_0kf4MMi100

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tracking A Chance Of Rain To Snow

TULSA, Okla. - Heavy rain has moved out, but another fast-moving system could soon bring shower chances back to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Clouds clear early Thursday morning with sunny conditions midday. Breezy northwest winds arrive with highs in the upper...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Another Wet & Chilly Day

TULSA, Okla. - Grab a jacket, another day of rain and chilly temperatures is ahead. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The chilly and wet weather pattern will remain on Wednesday before the main upper-level system moves across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas on Wednesday night, signaling the end of this current round of precipitation. As the colder air aloft brushes far northern Oklahoma later on Wednesday night, there will remain a chance for some rain to mix with or flip over into some light snow shower activity along the OK and KS state line region. Before this occurs, some pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible near and east of the metro later Wednesday afternoon. Some rainfall amounts nearing one to two inches possible near Tulsa, with one to three inches across far southeastern to east central OK. Some locally heavy rainfall could result in localized increase of river and stream levels across the far eastern third of the state. A flood watch is now in effect through tonight across far southeastern OK until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
5newsonline.com

How much snow will accumulate Friday across Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
KFOR

Rain, few flakes possible Tuesday into Wednesday

A good rain is on the way for the state, which is much needed given the ongoing drought. After a nice weather day Sunday, look for increasing clouds late and some patchy fog to form. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s and more wind ahead of our next storm system.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

FEMA Classifies Southwest Oklahoma as Significant Earthquake Risk

While earthquakes in the Sooner State don't make headlines quite like they used to, FEMA has shifted the focused area of risk into the Southwest part of the state. For a very long time, Northern and Northwestern Oklahoma have been the earthquake hotspots in the Sooner State. There have been literally thousands of earthquakes in the state, and more specifically across that specific area since the 1890s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
farmtalknews.com

Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply

Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Homeschooled football team takes Oklahoma by surprise

TULSA, Okla. — The NOAH jaguars are a homeschooled sports league and their football team is having a lot of success this year. The team took home the National Homeschool Football Tournament Championship title and has several players being recruited by top colleges. Their coach, James Ballinger explained how...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomatoday.com

Tuesday Trivia: February 7, 2023

Answer this Oklahoma trivia question to receive awesome prizes!. Test your Oklahoma knowledge and win prizes by answering our weekly Tuesday Trivia question. Every week, we’ll choose a winner from the correct respondents to receive a prize—from an Okie sticker to a subscription to Oklahoma Today and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Fugitive with Oklahoma ties nabbed in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTEN) — Federal agents were searching for Neil Ravi Mehta after a search of his Arkansas home revealed a number of explosive devices. Mehta was apprehended in Austin, Texas, and faces federal charges related to unlawful possession of destructive devices. Agents said Mehta has ties to seven...
AUSTIN, TX
news9.com

Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight

A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What options will you have at the cashless Creek Turnpike tolls?

TULSA, Okla. — Toil at the toll, like what actress Jennifer Garner experienced at an Oklahoma turnpike in 2019, is fading out of the Sooner State. Drivers taking the Creek Turnpike will no longer have to search for nickels, dimes, and quarters beginning Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. “Those...
TULSA, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse

HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 15 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oklahoma

Renting a hotel room is the easy part, but the hard part is often finding one that suits all of your needs while trip planning. Even the best hotels can fall short when compared to a great VRBO listing, especially in terms of size and price. The Sooner State is blessed with plenty of options both new and old, urban and rural, big and small. The best places to stay in Oklahoma are simply a cut above the rest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy