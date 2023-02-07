1 hurt after crash on I-77 North near Clanton Road that caused major delays Tuesday

A crash involving a overturned vehicle on Interstate 77 North near Clanton Road in south Charlotte caused major delays Tuesday morning for travelers coming from South Carolina.

Crews responded to the scene after 7 a.m. MEDIC told Channel 9 one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Channel 9 crew could see the overturned car as crews worked to clean it up. Three lanes were closed and traffic moved to the shoulder. We are working to learn more information and will provide updates as they come in.

