kvrr.com
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
newsnationnow.com
Air Force sounds alarm over proposed Chinese-owned corn mill
(NewsNation) — Officials in Grand Forks, North Dakota will decide Monday whether to move forward with a controversial corn milling plant proposal, which has ties to China and recently met opposition from the U.S. Air Force. In a Jan. 27 letter to two U.S. North Dakota senators, an Air...
KNOX News Radio
GF hires new public health boss
Grand Forks has a new Director of Public Health. The city council approved the hiring of Tess Moeller for the post left vacant by the retirement of Debbie Swanson. The city received 16 applications for the job before narrowing it down to four finalists. Moeller most recently served as Vice-President...
kxnet.com
Recall signatures for Emily Eckroth
newsnationnow.com
States considering bans on land sales to foreign people, entities
(NewsNation) — As residents in North Dakota cheered a decision to block a Chinese company from a construction project, other states are also seeking to block land sales to the Chinese. The decision in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to block Chinese company Fufeng Group from building a mill on...
newsdakota.com
Nine Recruits Graduate from NDHP Law Enforcement Training
Graduates include: Brady Aberle, Williston, ND; John Bartlette, Grand Forks, ND; Justin Cote-Kanning, Bottineau, ND; Austin Erickson, Devils Lake, ND; Abe Johannes, Vergas, MN; Jonathan Kramer, Bismarck, ND; Tanner Lembke, Mohall, ND; Camron McFarland, Donnybrook, ND; and Benjamin Wenger, Fargo, ND. VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – Nine troopers graduated from...
KNOX News Radio
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
lakesarearadio.net
Crookston Woman In Custody After Receiving Accidental $137,000 Paycheck
CROOKSTON, MN (KDLM) -A Crookston woman is in custody after fleeing the state after being overpaid by her employer. Flyer of America Bus Company Inc hired a detective to locate Irene Thompson after she accidentally received a direct deposit of $137,521.94 on December 30th. Thompson left during the middle of the workday and never returned. When Flyer of America attempted to contact Thompson about the error, they never heard back.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff says bill calling for tougher seat belt law could face uphill battle in North Dakota House
(Fargo, ND) -- Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider says a bill calling for a tougher state seat belt law could face resistance in the House. "There's a big group in the house of representatives over there in the house that say that your violating my rights and your taking away my freedoms when in actuality, I mean I don't know how else to put it, but this bill is not about citations. this is about life," said Schneider.
KNOX News Radio
UND eyes new development projects
Another development project is eyeing the eastern edge of the University of North Dakota campus. The goal is to transform the aging parking lot off University Avenue into two five-story apartment buildings and space for a collegiate softball diamond. The so-called Memorial Village II is estimated at around $54 million dollars. The two buildings would add 189 apartment units on site.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County to host annual Spelling Bee Friday
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County will hold its annual spelling on Friday, February 10th at the El Zagal Shrine Fargo located at 1429 3rd Street North. Seven schools throughout the county will participate in the county spelling bee. Each school in Cass County can send up to five students from grades 3 through 8 for this event and each county may send two students to compete at the state spelling bee. Students must be from a school that is fully enrolled with Scripps for National and the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents for State prior to the deadlines. If a county winner or runner-up is unable to attend, the county can send an alternate.
valleynewslive.com
Country Artist In North Dakota Gets Caught W/Pants Down Literally
Priscilla Block, an up-and-coming country artist was in North Dakota this past weekend. She's currently on tour and opening up for Justin Moore. The two of them just played the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota this past Saturday, February 4th. Priscilla posted a picture on her Facebook page...
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
