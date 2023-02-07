Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
OSHA cites Sioux Falls contractor for summer violations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On back-to-back days in August, federal regulators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found two violations by the same contractor. According to a news release from OSHA, Siteworks Inc., a water and sewer system construction company based in Sioux Falls, received two violations...
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
dakotanewsnow.com
A look into the new Bancorp building going going up in late 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a Dakota News Now exclusive, we take a look into the new Bancorp Bank that will occupy 50,000 square feet across three floors of the 10-story building and will have space to accommodate up to 250 employees. This makes the bank the...
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD committee kills Amazon employee bill
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - A South Dakota Senate committee kills a bill Tuesday morning that would have required Amazon to provide its workers the metrics it bases performance on and retain that information for three years. Senate Bill 178 was killed on a partisan 8 to 1 vote. Democratic Sen....
Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March
Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
agupdate.com
Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D.
Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650. Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from...
KELOLAND TV
Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
LifeScape teacher wins national award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackie Kocak figured out her calling in life when she was in college. “During college, I worked at a place in Worthington, Minnesota, that served children with disabilities. And I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” said Jackie.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
kelo.com
Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0