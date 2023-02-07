ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

OSHA cites Sioux Falls contractor for summer violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On back-to-back days in August, federal regulators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found two violations by the same contractor. According to a news release from OSHA, Siteworks Inc., a water and sewer system construction company based in Sioux Falls, received two violations...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A look into the new Bancorp building going going up in late 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a Dakota News Now exclusive, we take a look into the new Bancorp Bank that will occupy 50,000 square feet across three floors of the 10-story building and will have space to accommodate up to 250 employees. This makes the bank the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

SD committee kills Amazon employee bill

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - A South Dakota Senate committee kills a bill Tuesday morning that would have required Amazon to provide its workers the metrics it bases performance on and retain that information for three years. Senate Bill 178 was killed on a partisan 8 to 1 vote. Democratic Sen....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D.

Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650. Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

LifeScape teacher wins national award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackie Kocak figured out her calling in life when she was in college. “During college, I worked at a place in Worthington, Minnesota, that served children with disabilities. And I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” said Jackie.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

