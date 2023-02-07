Read full article on original website
Related
Newspaper and magazine publisher DC Thomson to cut 300 jobs
A Scottish newspaper and magazine publisher has said it will be making the “difficult decision” to cut 300 jobs to plug a £10 million gap in finances.Staff at DC Thomson were on Thursday told of the cuts, which will centre mostly on the magazine portfolio.Around half of the jobs are expected to go at titles within Aceville, a publisher in Colchester, Essex, which was purchased by the company in 2018.DC Thomson also owns the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers in Aberdeen and the Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee, as well as the Glasgow-based Sunday Post.It is not...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
msn.com
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
Disney exec paid equivalent of $3.4 million a month for brief 3-month stint has already landed a new job
Morrell left Disney to pursue "other opportunities" after a bumpy few months at the conglomerate. A former Disney boss is set to receive more than $10 million in compensation after working at the company for just three months. Geoff Morrell officially took over as Disney’s chief corporate affairs officer on...
Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs as tech job losses continue
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will cut about 12,000 jobs, as tech companies across the board continue to engage in mass layoffs. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees on Friday. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality…
Billionaire investor and Tesla bull Ron Baron poured $100 million into Elon Musk's Twitter takeover
Billionaire investor Ron Baron has poured $100 million into Elon Musk's Twitter deal. The Tesla bull was promised to make "two to three times" his money, he told CNBC. Baron said the bet on Twitter was predicated by his faith in Musk's leadership abilities. Billionaire investor Ron Baron poured $100...
Mass layoff exit packages at Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet will collectively cost the tech giants up to $4.7 billion
Google parent company Alphabet will have the highest severance cost — ranging from $1.9bn to $2.3bn — while Meta's severance costs are $975 million.
The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury giant LVMH, has just invested in the luxury car manufacturer Lotus, which is betting on EVs.
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 11 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
geekwire.com
‘Amazon Market’ filing in Seattle hints at new store format, as tech giant revamps retail strategy
A new filing for a long-shuttered former New Seasons grocery store in Seattle names “Amazon Market” as the financially responsible party for the project, offering a potential insight into the tech giant’s retail strategy. Permit filings have connected Amazon to the project for more than two years,...
Dell cuts 6,600 jobs as it becomes latest tech company to lay off workers
More job cuts are hitting the tech world. This time it’s Dell that is slashing employees.
Quartz
Will the disappearing jobs in tech and media ever come back?
When the economy gets worse, companies cut their advertising budgets. This truism has played out throughout the last year as economists have nagged about a potential US recession. Companies dependent on advertising revenue, including some of the largest firms in Silicon Valley, have felt the brunt of this pull-back. After...
Disney to slash 7,000 jobs
Disney announced Wednesday it will lay off some 7,000 workers as part of a restructuring plan aimed at saving the company billions of dollars, becoming the latest company to cut jobs.
Kotaku
Bobby Kotick Is Stoking Chinese Fear To Champion The Microsoft Acquisition
In order to ease UK regulators’ reluctance to approve the Microsoft acquisition, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick went on CNBC to make a case for the merger. His comments about the UK becoming “Death Valley” if the merger was not approved have earned him well-deserved ridicule. But maybe we should all be a little skeptical when one of the most controversial game executives in recent history decides to get on national television. This was a calculated move to get European regulators on his side with a potent political threat: the possibility of Asian technological superiority.
Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard ‘may damage competition’ – watchdog
Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of gaming firm Activision Blizzard could result in higher prices, fewer choices or less innovation for UK gamers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said.In the provisional findings of its five-month investigation into the 68.7 billion dollar (£56.7 billion) deal, the CMA said the merger could make Microsoft stronger, stifle competition and harm the rivalry between its Xbox console and Sony’s PlayStation.Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty, and rivals have raised concerns that Microsoft taking over Activision could see their access to the hugely popular...
Beano and Stylist publisher DC Thomson to cut 300 staff
Dundee-based company, which also owns Scottish regional newspapers, to close almost 40 magazines
Comments / 0