The Independent

Newspaper and magazine publisher DC Thomson to cut 300 jobs

A Scottish newspaper and magazine publisher has said it will be making the “difficult decision” to cut 300 jobs to plug a £10 million gap in finances.Staff at DC Thomson were on Thursday told of the cuts, which will centre mostly on the magazine portfolio.Around half of the jobs are expected to go at titles within Aceville, a publisher in Colchester, Essex, which was purchased by the company in 2018.DC Thomson also owns the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers in Aberdeen and the Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee, as well as the Glasgow-based Sunday Post.It is not...
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
The Hill

Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs as tech job losses continue

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will cut about 12,000 jobs, as tech companies across the board continue to engage in mass layoffs. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees on Friday. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality…
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Quartz

Will the disappearing jobs in tech and media ever come back?

When the economy gets worse, companies cut their advertising budgets. This truism has played out throughout the last year as economists have nagged about a potential US recession. Companies dependent on advertising revenue, including some of the largest firms in Silicon Valley, have felt the brunt of this pull-back. After...
Kotaku

Bobby Kotick Is Stoking Chinese Fear To Champion The Microsoft Acquisition

In order to ease UK regulators’ reluctance to approve the Microsoft acquisition, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick went on CNBC to make a case for the merger. His comments about the UK becoming “Death Valley” if the merger was not approved have earned him well-deserved ridicule. But maybe we should all be a little skeptical when one of the most controversial game executives in recent history decides to get on national television. This was a calculated move to get European regulators on his side with a potent political threat: the possibility of Asian technological superiority.
The Independent

Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard ‘may damage competition’ – watchdog

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of gaming firm Activision Blizzard could result in higher prices, fewer choices or less innovation for UK gamers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said.In the provisional findings of its five-month investigation into the 68.7 billion dollar (£56.7 billion) deal, the CMA said the merger could make Microsoft stronger, stifle competition and harm the rivalry between its Xbox console and Sony’s PlayStation.Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty, and rivals have raised concerns that Microsoft taking over Activision could see their access to the hugely popular...

