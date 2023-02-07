Read full article on original website
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
WIBW
Texas man hospitalized after vehicle rolls off icy Kansas bridge
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was sent to the hospital after his SUV rolled off of an icy bridge along a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 5.1 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
Alleged drunk driver strikes Cowley County deputy’s patrol car
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road about one-mile northeast of Arkansas City.
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
KAKE TV
Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
Crashes slowed down traffic on Kellogg downtown
Westbound Kellogg at Interstate 135 is down to two lanes due to a crash.
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
KWCH.com
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a video that went viral over the weekend. A Topgolf worker chases down a small child, seen running onto the facility’s driving range. Adlai Ruffin, the person who captured the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.
School lockdown lifted after Wichita police locate suspect
A suspect has been arrested after a report of an abduction in south Wichita.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
🎥McPherson County Sheriff, deputy add 'dance squad' to resumes
MCPHERSON - McPherson County Sheriff's Office personnel show they have some moves! From the McPherson County KS Sheriff's Office Facebook page:
WIBW
Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
KAKE TV
Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
KAKE TV
Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms
ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Sedgwick County Department of Corrections asking for help in finding escaped juvenile
The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped juvenile.
