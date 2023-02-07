ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Hutch Post

Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Texas man hospitalized after vehicle rolls off icy Kansas bridge

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was sent to the hospital after his SUV rolled off of an icy bridge along a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 5.1 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of an injury crash.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a video that went viral over the weekend. A Topgolf worker chases down a small child, seen running onto the facility’s driving range. Adlai Ruffin, the person who captured the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms

ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS

