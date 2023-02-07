SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was sent to the hospital after his SUV rolled off of an icy bridge along a Kansas interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 5.1 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of an injury crash.

