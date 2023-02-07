ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB.com

Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting

Prosecution begins to lay out case against Oscar Lozada after opening statements. AIDS quilt on SU campus is world’s largest community arts project. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. Both insurance-related bills from special session signed...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Councilman wants report on effectiveness of police chases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Baton Rouge Metro Council member is calling for a report on the effectiveness of police chases. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. is asking for a report that shows how many people have been killed or injured during police chases. This comes after a police chase killed two cheerleaders on New Year’s Eve.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge Young Republicans of Louisiana is hosting a gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday, Feb. 7. The forum will hear from candidate Representative Richard Nelson at Uncle Earl’s (3753 Perkins Road) starting at 6 p.m. Spencer Evans, president of the group, said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program

Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments


BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Preteen accused of bringing THC candy to school in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities were called to the scene of a middle school in Baton Rouge on Monday morning when a student became ill after consuming a drug-laced candy. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says its School Drug Task Force was sent to Southeast Middle School...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

