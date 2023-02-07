Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Summit Carbon Solutions reports progress in signing easement agreements with landowners while lawmakers consider bills blocking use of eminent domain
(Fargo, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress in signing easement agreements with landowners clearing the way for their planned underground CO2 pipeline. "So in essence what the easement gives us is the right to construct and then operate a pipeline through the landowner's property," said company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans.
As Minnesota decarbonizes, bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to study future of nuclear
A bipartisan band of legislators wants to study the impact of developing new nuclear power technology in Minnesota to inform their future policy decisions. Minnesota since 1994 has had a moratorium on construction of new nuclear power facilities, though it allows the state’s two existing plants to generate energy. Nuclear power qualifies as one of […] The post As Minnesota decarbonizes, bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to study future of nuclear appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
‘Concern is always there’: Experts caution about ‘finite’ amount of water in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — As you may know, water is more than a moniker in Minnesota; it's a way of life. We are, officially, the land of 11,842 lakes (> 10 acres). In Minnesota, we have 201 Mud Lakes, 154 Long Lakes and 123 Rice Lakes alone, while other states — like Ohio — have 110 total lakes.
Minnesota to require 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota passed an ambitious climate law late Thursday night requiring the state's power utilities to use 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. The clean electricity legislation was approved on a party-line vote by the state's Senate. House Democrats passed an identical version of the bill last week, which means it now goes to the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, who intends to sign it.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
electrek.co
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D-MN) today signed a 100% clean energy bill into law after the State Senate passed it on February 2. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents
Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers. Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three years, but the proposal stalled with a Republican-controlled Senate. The bill now has […] The post Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Insulin cap, opioids, other major topics brought up with new round of bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several more bills are beginning to move across the aisle as the 68th legislative session in Bismarck heats up. A bill to cap insulin prices for North Dakota public employees is moving forward. The state Senate approved an amended version of the bill Wednesday, capping the price...
csg.org
A national scorecard on energy efficiency policies puts most Midwest states in bottom half, but Minnesota stands out as regional leader
An electrician by trade, Minnesota Sen. Jason Rarick was naturally drawn to energy topics after being elected to the Legislature in 2014. It wasn’t long before he got interested in the issue of energy efficiency, at first by helping a local electricity co-operative with a problem it was having with the state’s existing conservation program.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
wdayradionow.com
Proposed language changes to South Dakota Abortion Ban tabled
(Pierre, SD) -- Proposed language changes to South Dakota's abortion ban are being tabled. The bill would have clarified the language dealing with "the life of the mother" and was tabled yesterday by Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, who sponsored the legislation. Rehfeldt said she didn't realize the issue would be...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
Walz highlights budget that he says supports Black Minnesotans
The Governor visited the Hallie Q Brown Community Center in St Paul on Monday to talk about the work that’s been done over the past year to develop a budget that takes into account the specific needs of the African American community.
Gov. Walz signs "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota into law. The law sets a benchmark requiring utilities offer customers 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.The bill was a top priority for Democrats who control the Capitol, and moved out of both chambers of Minnesota's legislature on a party-line vote."Climate change impacts lives and livelihoods in every corner of our state," Walz said. "Minnesota will continue to lead the way on combatting climate change and we'll create clean energy jobs in the process. This bill is an essential investment in our future that...
WDIO-TV
There could be an increase in funds coming to Minnesota’s LGA/CPA programs
Some cities and towns in Minnesota rely on funding for a lot of that everyday maintenance comes from this local government aid. Minnesota has more than $17 billion in surplus money, and the conversations about how it should be spent are ongoing. A bill called Local Government Aid and County...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
Comments / 0