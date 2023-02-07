Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old and recovered a stolen vehicle. On February 3 at approximately 8:53 a.m., police officers on patrol in the 200 block of West 8th Street observed an occupied stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled but was later located unoccupied. Police located the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, a short time later in the 500 block of North Madison Street. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO