firststateupdate.com
Students Evacuated From Multiple Buildings At UD Due To “Safety Related Incident”
Update: the University of Delaware has just alerted its students and staff that there will be a detonation on the Green shortly￼ – This is in connection to the earlier incident at the lab. UD EHS and the Delaware State Police EOD will be conducting a controlled detonation...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting
Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Woman Gunned Down In Triple Shooting Saturday
Wilmington Police have identified the woman shot and killed on Saturday as Danielle Hallmon. Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Confirm Gun Was Discharged Inside Appo. High School During Fight
Delaware State Police are investigating the discharge of a gun inside the Appoquinimink High School that occurred Monday night during a high school basketball game. Officials said on February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:16 p.m., troopers responded to Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road in Middletown for a report of a shot fired.
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
firststateupdate.com
Two Found Dead In Smyrna Believed To Be Father And Son
Smyrna Police officials say the suspicious deaths reported on Monday are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide incident. Officers who responded to the home for a check on the welfare call located two deceased males in the upstairs living area. Officials said both males, believed to be a father and...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Broad Daylight Tuesday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 1:25 p.m. in the 800 block of West 10th Street. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
firststateupdate.com
15-Year-Old Charged With Stealing Vehicle, Resisting Arrest
Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old and recovered a stolen vehicle. On February 3 at approximately 8:53 a.m., police officers on patrol in the 200 block of West 8th Street observed an occupied stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled but was later located unoccupied. Police located the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, a short time later in the 500 block of North Madison Street. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody without incident.
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
