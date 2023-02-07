Read full article on original website
KEYC
A six-year-old girl receives the gift of an insulin pump at the Mankato Clinic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aurora Drummer, who goes by Rory, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last fall, and was unable to get an insulin pump due to financial complications, even sending back an insulin pump that the family had ordered. Today the Mankato Clinic partnered with Camp Sweet Life...
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
KEYC
Two friends bring fentanyl test strips to business
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two friends and business owners have experienced loss due to the rising fentanyl overdose crisis in the Blue Earth County area. The fentanyl overdose crisis in our community keeps rising, but these friends plan to combat this issue by distributing free fentanyl testing strips at Kato Tobacco.
hot967.fm
Blue Earth County Library Welcomes Bestselling Author Allen Eskens
The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author Allen Eskens back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am. Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion, covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.
hot967.fm
Mankato School Board to Hold Work Session 2/9/23
The Mankato Area Public School Board will hold a work session at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9 in the 3rd Floor conference room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. The School Board will review the strategic roadmap and discuss the strategic planning process. About the Author: Ashley Hanley.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
hot967.fm
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
KEYC
Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center expansion
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The recreation center will include indoor playground equipment for children, and exercise equipment for adults both contribute to the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center’s upcoming expansion. “This is something that we’ve talked about for a few years, something that’s been on our on our...
fox9.com
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S SCHOLARSHIP AWARD
Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl has announced the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship program for 2022 – Greg Miller of New Ulm. The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. Applicants apply through their local sheriff’s offices.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato Public Safety launches program to deter theft of catalytic converters
In response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts, Mankato police have launched a program to help deter the crime. The program is implemented through the Minnesota Department of Commerce. To participate, owners register their vehicles at any time at the Mankato Department of Public Safety Center. Once the owner is registered, they’ll recieve a packet that includes an identification label with a unique code, instructions, and materials to install the label.
hot967.fm
Report: Traffic Getting Worse In Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) — Traffic is getting worse in the Twin Cities. A new report by INRIX found drivers in Minneapolis spent 26 hours in traffic in 2022. That’s up nearly 50-percent from 2021. Anne Meyer with the Department of Transportation told KARE 11 that’s no surprise considering many people returned to in-person work last year. Meyer also said traffic patterns have become less predictable since the pandemic began. She said the mornings aren’t as congested, but traffic picks up in the afternoon and peak hours seem to vary everyday.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
kymnradio.net
New jail and mental health, City Council meeting preview, and 2023 road construction
As public health and law enforcement agencies continue to struggle to deal with the rising tide of mental health issues plaguing our society, they are also looking at ways to address each case as best as they possibly can. Ground was broken last year on a new Rice County Safety...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
KEYC
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
hot967.fm
Trees at Minneopa State Park to be removed to prevent hazards
Visitors to Minneopa State Park may soon notice fewer trees near the waterfall area of the park. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will remove 20 trees from the area, including 17 ash trees, beginning Feb. 6. To ensure visitor safety, access to the falls will be restricted when the...
hot967.fm
North Mankato police respond to report of threat with knife
North Mankato Police were assisted by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
