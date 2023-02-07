ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KROC News

900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester

900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Two friends bring fentanyl test strips to business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two friends and business owners have experienced loss due to the rising fentanyl overdose crisis in the Blue Earth County area. The fentanyl overdose crisis in our community keeps rising, but these friends plan to combat this issue by distributing free fentanyl testing strips at Kato Tobacco.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Blue Earth County Library Welcomes Bestselling Author Allen Eskens

The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author Allen Eskens back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am. Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion, covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Mankato School Board to Hold Work Session 2/9/23

The Mankato Area Public School Board will hold a work session at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9 in the 3rd Floor conference room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. The School Board will review the strategic roadmap and discuss the strategic planning process. About the Author: Ashley Hanley.
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
KEYC

Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center expansion

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The recreation center will include indoor playground equipment for children, and exercise equipment for adults both contribute to the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center’s upcoming expansion. “This is something that we’ve talked about for a few years, something that’s been on our on our...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S SCHOLARSHIP AWARD

Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl has announced the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship program for 2022 – Greg Miller of New Ulm. The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. Applicants apply through their local sheriff’s offices.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato Public Safety launches program to deter theft of catalytic converters

In response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts, Mankato police have launched a program to help deter the crime. The program is implemented through the Minnesota Department of Commerce. To participate, owners register their vehicles at any time at the Mankato Department of Public Safety Center. Once the owner is registered, they’ll recieve a packet that includes an identification label with a unique code, instructions, and materials to install the label.
MANKATO, MN
hot967.fm

Report: Traffic Getting Worse In Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) — Traffic is getting worse in the Twin Cities. A new report by INRIX found drivers in Minneapolis spent 26 hours in traffic in 2022. That’s up nearly 50-percent from 2021. Anne Meyer with the Department of Transportation told KARE 11 that’s no surprise considering many people returned to in-person work last year. Meyer also said traffic patterns have become less predictable since the pandemic began. She said the mornings aren’t as congested, but traffic picks up in the afternoon and peak hours seem to vary everyday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Temporary lane closure in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
MANKATO, MN
hot967.fm

Trees at Minneopa State Park to be removed to prevent hazards

Visitors to Minneopa State Park may soon notice fewer trees near the waterfall area of the park. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will remove 20 trees from the area, including 17 ash trees, beginning Feb. 6. To ensure visitor safety, access to the falls will be restricted when the...
hot967.fm

North Mankato police respond to report of threat with knife

North Mankato Police were assisted by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Community Policy