Markets Insider

US stocks drop as Fed officials reinforce Powell's hawkish tone

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session. Investors were focused on hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials. Powell cautioned that rates could extend higher than previously thought at a speech on Tuesday. US stocks extended losses to close lower on Wednesday,...
marketscreener.com

Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
US News and World Report

Indian Central Bank to Hike Rates Again on Sticky Inflation, Fed Pressure - Analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
CNBC

Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key

Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...
New York Post

Mortgage rates rise for first time in a month following Fed hike

The average long-term US mortgage rate ticked up slightly this week after four weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.12% this week from 6.09% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.69%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and and bring down stubborn, four-decade...

