Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases
The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes. Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low. Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the...
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Biden Celebrates A Strong Job Market, But Fed Officials Think That Calls For More Tightening, Higher Interest Rates
Top Federal Reserve officials shared public remarks on Wednesday on the heels of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union Address and a press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, went on CNBC Live to comment on the surprisingly high job...
Fed's Powell: More Rate Increases Likely Coming
Last week, the Fed lifted the federal funds rate target by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Fed Speeches
The major indexes finished lower Wednesday amid hawkish commentary from several Federal Reserve officials.
Philippine inflation beats expectations, lifts chance of bigger rate hike
MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation blew past expectations in January to reach a fresh 14-year high on surging food prices, raising the chance of the central bank delivering a larger interest rate hike to tame prices when it meets this month.
Federal Reserve prepares for smaller hike, but may hint of fewer increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.
US stocks drop as Fed officials reinforce Powell's hawkish tone
US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session. Investors were focused on hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials. Powell cautioned that rates could extend higher than previously thought at a speech on Tuesday. US stocks extended losses to close lower on Wednesday,...
marketscreener.com
Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
S&P warns of possible economic blow, hit to Japan Inc from BOJ rate hike
TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A future Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate hike could affect the country's sovereign debt rating if firms struggle to absorb rising funding costs, an official at S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.
Bank of Canada's first published minutes show job, growth data drove rate hike
TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will release minutes from its policy setting meeting for the first time on Wednesday, as the central bank battles to restore credibility lost during last year's fight to contain inflation.
US News and World Report
Indian Central Bank to Hike Rates Again on Sticky Inflation, Fed Pressure - Analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook: Reuters poll
TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday.
CNBC
Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key
Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...
Fed's Cook: January job gains increase hopes for soft landing
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The strong January job gains of half a million new positions coupled with moderating wage growth has increased hopes for a "soft landing" as the Fed continues with interest rate increases but the labor market powers ahead, Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said on Wednesday.
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
Inflation has been cooling in recent months, but studies have reported that it’s still a concern for many Americans. Meanwhile, some experts debate whether a recession will occur in 2023. Here’s how to pay down debt quickly in a volatile economy.
Mortgage rates rise for first time in a month following Fed hike
The average long-term US mortgage rate ticked up slightly this week after four weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.12% this week from 6.09% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.69%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and and bring down stubborn, four-decade...
