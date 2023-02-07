Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
The market is headed for a 'tinderbox-timebomb' that will be worse than the 1929 crash, Black Swan fund manager says
Brace for a recession and stock market crash akin to 1929, Universa Investments warned in a client note. The hedge fund is advised by author and market expert Nassim Taleb. The fund has long-predicted a financial crash, and warned that rising debt levels posed a "timebomb". Get ready for a...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says
JPMorgan strategist Mike Bell said the biggest market risk is if there is no recession this year and wage growth stays high. That would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected to rein in inflation, he told Bloomberg. Both stocks and bonds would decline if the...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Jobs numbers are so high that the Fed won't support stocks by cutting rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs chief economist says
Friday's jobs report showed the US economy added 517,000 payrolls last month, more than twice the number predicted by analysts. That boom gives the Federal Reserve more scope to hike and hold interest rates high, according to Goldman Sachs' chief economist. "We do expect the Fed to do more than...
Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call
U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN). This represents 6.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 5.81% of the company, a decrease in...
Investors are not in a bull market and an earnings recession is still set to ravage stocks, Morgan Stanley says
Investors aren't in a bull market yet, and stocks will still be ravaged by an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley said. Though investors are expecting the Fed to dial back rate hikes soon, rates could still remain high amid a tight labor market. Markets also haven't priced in an earnings recession...
PE-CXO and Falcon Recognize the Top 50 Private Equity Firms for Executives
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- PrivateEquityCXO ( PE-CXO ), the world’s largest community of private equity-backed executives, in collaboration with Falcon Partners, a recognized executive search firm exclusively serving private equity, today released the inaugural Top 50 Private Equity Firms for ExecutivesReport. The data-driven findings include a framework known as TheNine Dimensions of Governance Fit®. This framework enables both executives and sponsors with a strategic and intentional framework by which to assess fit at a level that can better predict successful outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005242/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
