ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN). This represents 6.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 5.81% of the company, a decrease in...
The Associated Press

PE-CXO and Falcon Recognize the Top 50 Private Equity Firms for Executives

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- PrivateEquityCXO ( PE-CXO ), the world’s largest community of private equity-backed executives, in collaboration with Falcon Partners, a recognized executive search firm exclusively serving private equity, today released the inaugural Top 50 Private Equity Firms for ExecutivesReport. The data-driven findings include a framework known as TheNine Dimensions of Governance Fit®. This framework enables both executives and sponsors with a strategic and intentional framework by which to assess fit at a level that can better predict successful outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005242/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy