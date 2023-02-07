ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alpine skiing-Goggia fastest in women's downhill training

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Downhill favourite Sofia Goggia led an Italian one-two in the first women's training run at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel on Tuesday. Goggia, the 2018 Olympic champion who missed the last worlds on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2021 due to a knee injury, has won four World Cup downhills this season and was 0.26 seconds quicker than compatriot Elena Curtoni.
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds

So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
GEORGIA STATE
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia

Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
Thiem splits with Kosmos, to be managed by his brother

Weeks after the Kosmos and International Tennis Federation (ITF) deal over the Davis Cup fell apart, Kosmos has also lost one of its star athletes, Dominic Thiem. The 29-year-old Austrian, a former world No 3 and the 2020 US Open champion, had been managed by Kosmos since June 2021, just prior to the wrist injury that kept Thiem out of the game for nine months.

