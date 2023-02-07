Read full article on original website
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
Alpine skiing-Goggia fastest in women's downhill training
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Downhill favourite Sofia Goggia led an Italian one-two in the first women's training run at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel on Tuesday. Goggia, the 2018 Olympic champion who missed the last worlds on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2021 due to a knee injury, has won four World Cup downhills this season and was 0.26 seconds quicker than compatriot Elena Curtoni.
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
Mikaela Shiffrin ties modern record with world championships super-G silver
Marta Bassino beat Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women’s super-G on Wednesday and give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships, with her American rival settling for silver. Shiffrin, who won super-G gold in 2019 and bronze two years ago, led Bassino by three-tenths of...
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
Russia stripped as host of 2025 swimming world championships
Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships, with Singapore awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.
Sweden weighs whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
Sweden's Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030.
European Track Championships: Great Britain men and women win team sprint silver in Switzerland
Great Britain made a winning start to the UEC European Track Championships by securing two medals on the opening day. The women's team of Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Lauren Bell pushed Germany all the way in sprint final but had to settle for silver. Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull and...
World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia
Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 route
A longer and tougher course is set to showcase the best riders of the Ardennes Classics
Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds.
Thiem splits with Kosmos, to be managed by his brother
Weeks after the Kosmos and International Tennis Federation (ITF) deal over the Davis Cup fell apart, Kosmos has also lost one of its star athletes, Dominic Thiem. The 29-year-old Austrian, a former world No 3 and the 2020 US Open champion, had been managed by Kosmos since June 2021, just prior to the wrist injury that kept Thiem out of the game for nine months.
