NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of England Chief Says Pay Raise Negotiations Should Factor in Falling Inflation

LONDON — Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has urged workers and employers to consider the expected sharp fall in inflation this year when negotiating pay settlements. U.K. inflation came in at an annual 10.5% in December, marking a second consecutive month of declines. The soaring cost of living in the country has led to widespread industrial action among public sector workers, whose average pay increases drastically lag those of the private sector.
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
CNBC

Treasury yields are flat as investors look to remarks from Fed Chairman Powell

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials that could provide fresh hints about the economic outlook. Prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Fed speakers including Chairman Jerome Powell are due to make remarks on Tuesday....
Reuters

Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
marketscreener.com

Philippine central bank says inflation likely peaked in January

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine inflation "most likely" peaked in January but the central bank cannot rule out another surprise supply shock, its governor said on Wednesday. January inflation, which hit a fresh 14-year high at 8.7%, was higher than the top end of the central bank's forecast, Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters.
marketscreener.com

China's Jan new yuan loans seen hitting record high on policy support- Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - Yuan loans extended by Chinese banks likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy following a lifting of pandemic controls. Chinese banks tend to issue more loans monthly at the beginning of the...
investing.com

Mexico inflation up in January, central bank seen hiking rates later Thursday

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican consumer prices rose in January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, inching above December readings and market expectations, likely leading the Bank of Mexico to hike the key interest rate later in the day. Annual headline inflation accelerated to 7.91% in the 12...
marketscreener.com

Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe. An afternoon rise...

