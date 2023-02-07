Read full article on original website
Australia's central bank signals more tightening ahead after hiking rates to decade high
Australia's central bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, in a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of England Chief Says Pay Raise Negotiations Should Factor in Falling Inflation
LONDON — Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has urged workers and employers to consider the expected sharp fall in inflation this year when negotiating pay settlements. U.K. inflation came in at an annual 10.5% in December, marking a second consecutive month of declines. The soaring cost of living in the country has led to widespread industrial action among public sector workers, whose average pay increases drastically lag those of the private sector.
IMF boss Georgieva says the US will narrowly avoid recession and the Fed needs to stay the course on hiking interest rates
The US is likely to narrowly avoid falling into a recession, and there's a chance the Fed can nail a soft landing for the economy, the IMF's chief told CBS.
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday.
CNBC
Treasury yields are flat as investors look to remarks from Fed Chairman Powell
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials that could provide fresh hints about the economic outlook. Prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Fed speakers including Chairman Jerome Powell are due to make remarks on Tuesday....
Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates
The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
Philippine inflation beats expectations, lifts chance of bigger rate hike
MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation blew past expectations in January to reach a fresh 14-year high on surging food prices, raising the chance of the central bank delivering a larger interest rate hike to tame prices when it meets this month.
marketscreener.com
Philippine central bank says inflation likely peaked in January
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine inflation "most likely" peaked in January but the central bank cannot rule out another surprise supply shock, its governor said on Wednesday. January inflation, which hit a fresh 14-year high at 8.7%, was higher than the top end of the central bank's forecast, Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters.
Indian central bank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations despite energy price falls
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation edged up again in December, a European Central Bank survey showed on Tuesday, indicating that recent interest rate hikes and falling energy prices have not yet tempered price growth fears.
U.S. dollar falters as Fed outlook weighs; focus on next week's inflation data
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Thursday, moving in line with lower Treasury yields, as investors stuck to their views that the Federal Reserve does not need to raise interest rates any more than it should as inflation is starting to get under control.
marketscreener.com
China's Jan new yuan loans seen hitting record high on policy support- Reuters poll
BEIJING (Reuters) - Yuan loans extended by Chinese banks likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy following a lifting of pandemic controls. Chinese banks tend to issue more loans monthly at the beginning of the...
Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.
"Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.
investing.com
Mexico inflation up in January, central bank seen hiking rates later Thursday
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican consumer prices rose in January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, inching above December readings and market expectations, likely leading the Bank of Mexico to hike the key interest rate later in the day. Annual headline inflation accelerated to 7.91% in the 12...
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe. An afternoon rise...
UK interest rates are too high and may need cut – Bank of England’s Tenreyro
Policymaker highlights split in rate-setting committee, saying inflation is on track to fall
