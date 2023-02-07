ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region. The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as...
The Associated Press

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
The Independent

Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
Ars Technica

Major earthquake devastates areas of southern Turkey and northern Syria

A major earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks shook southern Turkey and other parts of the Middle East on Monday. The most powerful of these registered 7.8 magnitude, placing it among the five most powerful earthquakes recorded during the 21st century. This first earthquake, at 4:17 am local time...
France 24

Turkey Syria deadly earthquake: What are the White Helmets working on now?

The earthquake’s epicenter may have been in south-eastern Turkey but its effects in Northern Syrian have made it the largest disaster of its kind on record there. The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, is one of the few aid organisations that operates currently on the ground in Syria. FRANCE 24 is joined by Ismail Al Abdallah, White Helmet in the Idlib province, Syria.
The Associated Press

Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake

Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...

